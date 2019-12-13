Rani Mukerji comments on the Kabir Singh controversy; There is a balance that we have to make

Rani Mukerji is one of the most versatile actresses in Bollywood. Spanning over 20 years in the industry, Rani has established herself as an imposing actor. Be it romance, comedy, thriller or films with a social message, Rani knows how to strike a balance between entertainment and social responsibility. With films like Black, Hichki, Mardaani, Mangal Panday and more, the actress has inspired the audience with her breathtaking performances.

Rani Mukerji has always had an impactful cinematic presence. In an interview with Pinkvilla, the actress spoke on the subject of films celebrating toxic masculinity. When asked about Kabir Singh, Rani commented on the controversy saying that she has always been a part of films showing the modern Indian women and she would continue to do so. She endorses freedom of expression attesting that one can't survive in the creative field if it is devoid of the same. However, she believes that is a balance between creative freedom and social responsibility that the actors ought to set.

She describes cinema as a platform for expressing various emotions through different genres such as comedy, romance, horror, social message. She says that as an actor she would love to explore multiple roles, but notwithstanding the fact, if her role could come across in the wrong light. Further, she says that there should be a line between creative freedom and social responsibility and cinema should be an amalgamation of the same.

On the work front, Rani will soon be returning on the screen with Mardaani 2. The actress will once again step into the shoes of cop lady Shivani Shivaji Roy to fight a remorseless serial killer who is raping and murdering young women. The film is slated to release on December 13, 2019.

(Source:pinkvilla.com)