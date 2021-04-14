Ramy Youssef, William Dafoe Likely To Join ‘Poor Things’ Cast Alongside Emma Stone

Golden Globe-winning actor Ramy Youssef is likely to join the cast of Yorgos Lanthimos' next feature film "Poor Things".

While details about Youssef’s role are yet to be known, veteran actor William Dafoe is also in talks to join the crew, reports claimed. The film will feature Emma Stone, as well.

The movie is based on Scottish writer Alasdair Gray's novel of the same name and it is set in the Victorian era.

According to Deadline, the film’s plot narrates the story of Belle Baxter, a young woman brought back to life by an eccentric but brilliant scientist.

"Poor Things" marks Stone and Lanthimos' second collaboration after their critically-acclaimed period dark comedy "The Favourite".

Stone will also produce the project along with Lanthimos and Element Pictures.

Tony McNamara, who worked with Lanthimos on "The Favourite", will adapt the script from Gray's novel, which was published in 1992.

(With PTI inputs)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine