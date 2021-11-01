Advertisement
Monday, Nov 01, 2021
Ram Charan, Jr NTR Look Fierce In SS Rajamouli's Glimpse of 'RRR'

The short video of the much-awaited film 'RRR' gave fans a sneak peek into actors Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn's characters as well.

Actors Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the latest look from 'RRR'.

Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

Published: 01 Nov 2021, Updated: 01 Nov 2021 4:42 pm

Filmmaker SS Rajamouli got a loud cheer from fans on Monday as he released a glimpse of his upcoming magnum opus 'RRR'. The movie, which is set in pre-Independence era, presented the grandeur of the film in a 45-second video.

While Telugu actor Jr NTR looked like a common man in arms, Ram Charan wore a police uniform. Bhatt's character showcased a part of the film where she looked tensed whereas Devgn's character looked fierce and ready to revolt. The short video showcases a was that is happening between the Indians and the Britishers.

The Telugu period dram film's glimpse gave sneak peek into aerial shots, showcasing the massive production that has gone into the making of the film.

He took to social media to release the video.


The filmmaker received support from colleagues of his film industry as well.

'RRR' is all set to release across India on January 7, 2022.

S.S. Rajamouli
