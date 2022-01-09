Rakul Preet Singh Opens Up About Her Relationship With Producer Jackky Bhagnani; Calls It A 'Great Phase'

Actress Rakul Preet Singh, has revealed that she and producer Jackky Bhagnani have been lovebirds, long before the two made it public on the actress’ birthday, last year. In a radio interview, the 31-year-old called it a “great phase” in her life.

During the interview, the actress also recalled how shw was perplexed, when everyone had started congratulating her, following Bhagnani’s post on social media.

“We have been dating for a while, it’s just that you all know it now. My friends and my family knew it. But it’s a great phase. Every time, I used to say ‘I’m single’ in all those interviews. Now it’s a good phase,” she said during the interview.

On being asked about what she liked about Jackky, Rakul Preet Singh shared that they both are very similar personalities and they both prioritise their work in a similar way. She also shared that both of them are family-oriented people. “We both love working out and eating healthy. I think that’s what we connected on,” said she added.

For the unversed, on the 31-year-old actress’ birthday in October last year, Jackky posted a picture of them that featured the duo walking hand in hand, with their backs facing towards the camera.

Many people of the film business also commented on the post. Ayushmann Khurrana left a heart emoji remark on the post. One of Singh’s best friend, Lakshmi Manchu wrote, “Maseltov! About time this love is celebrated loud and wild! (sic)." Patralekhaa also left emojis in the post.

Singh will next be seen in actor Ajay Devgn's ‘MayDay’ with actor Amitabh Bachchan. She also has filmmaker Lakshya Raj Anand's ‘Attack’, starring actor John Abraham and actress Jacqueline Fernandez. She will also appear in filmmaker Indra Kumar's ‘Thank God’, alongside actor Ajay Devgn and actor Sidharth Malhotra.