Advertisement
Sunday, Jan 09, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Rakul Preet Singh Opens Up About Her Relationship With Producer Jackky Bhagnani; Calls It A 'Great Phase'

During the interview, the actress also recalled how shw was perplexed, when everyone had started congratulating her, following Bhagnani’s post on social media.

Rakul Preet Singh Opens Up About Her Relationship With Producer Jackky Bhagnani; Calls It A 'Great Phase'
Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani made their relationship official in October, last year | Source:@rakulpreetsingh/@instagram

Trending

Rakul Preet Singh Opens Up About Her Relationship With Producer Jackky Bhagnani; Calls It A 'Great Phase'
outlookindia.com
2022-01-09T13:34:56+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

More stories from Outlook Web Bureau
View All

Published: 09 Jan 2022, Updated: 09 Jan 2022 1:34 pm

Actress Rakul Preet Singh, has revealed that she and producer Jackky Bhagnani have been lovebirds, long before the two made it public on the actress’ birthday, last year. In a radio interview, the 31-year-old called it a “great phase” in her life.

During the interview, the actress also recalled how shw was perplexed, when everyone had started congratulating her, following Bhagnani’s post on social media.

“We have been dating for a while, it’s just that you all know it now. My friends and my family knew it. But it’s a great phase. Every time, I used to say ‘I’m single’ in all those interviews. Now it’s a good phase,” she said during the interview.

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Rakul Singh (@rakulpreet)

On being asked about what she liked about Jackky, Rakul Preet Singh shared that they both are very similar personalities and they both prioritise their work in a similar way. She also shared that both of them are family-oriented people. “We both love working out and eating healthy. I think that’s what we connected on,” said she added.

For the unversed, on the 31-year-old actress’ birthday in October last year, Jackky posted a picture of them that featured the duo walking hand in hand, with their backs facing towards the camera.

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by JACKKY BHAGNANI (@jackkybhagnani)

From the Magazine

Brave New World Under The Shadow Of The Pandemic

The Four Horsemen Of Apocalypse

Prison Diary: Uncertainty Keeps Political Prisoners Hanging Between Hope And Hopelessness

Covid Nightmare: Time Of The Living Dead

Meowdi: A Short Story by Perumal Murugan

Many people of the film business also commented on the post. Ayushmann Khurrana left a heart emoji remark on the post. One of Singh’s best friend, Lakshmi Manchu wrote, “Maseltov! About time this love is celebrated loud and wild! (sic)." Patralekhaa also left emojis in the post.

Singh will next be seen in actor Ajay Devgn's ‘MayDay’ with actor Amitabh Bachchan. She also has filmmaker Lakshya Raj Anand's ‘Attack’, starring actor John Abraham and actress Jacqueline Fernandez. She will also appear in filmmaker Indra Kumar's ‘Thank God’, alongside actor Ajay Devgn and actor Sidharth Malhotra.

Tags

Outlook Web Bureau Rakul Preet Singh Jackky Bhagnani Mumbai Bollywood Celebrity Wedding Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Halle Berry Bats For Zoe Kravitz As Catwoman: 'She's Going To Be Wonderful'

Halle Berry Bats For Zoe Kravitz As Catwoman: 'She's Going To Be Wonderful'

Aamir Khan To Host Special Screening Of 'Laal Singh Chaddha' For Tom Hanks In US

Mahesh Babu's Elder Brother Ramesh Babu Dies

Jacqueline Fernandez Asks Fans No To Share Leaked Pic With Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar On Social Media

Yash Raj Films Postpones 'Tiger 3' Shooting In Delhi After Rising Cases Of Covid-19

‘Baahubali’s Katappa Sathyaraj, Nafisa Ali, Arijit Singh Hospitalised After Testing Positive For Covid-19

From ‘Sacrifice’ By The Weeknd To ‘You’ By Armaan Malik: Top 5 songs Of The Week

'The Tender Bar' Movie Review: Ben Affleck Shines In This Coming-Of-Age Drama

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Three To Tango: A Bachelor’s Party In Goa

Three To Tango: A Bachelor’s Party In Goa

England Wakes Up To Frost And Snow As Cold Wave Resumes Across UK

England Wakes Up To Frost And Snow As Cold Wave Resumes Across UK

Novak Djokovic Refused Entry Into Australia

Novak Djokovic Refused Entry Into Australia

Actors Who Have Hung Up The Batman Cowl

Actors Who Have Hung Up The Batman Cowl

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Love Story: That's How We Date

Love Story: That's How We Date

Six Poems On Love And Human Connection

Six Poems On Love And Human Connection

Richa Chadha On Wedding To Ali Fazal: ‘It Will Happen Someday

Richa Chadha On Wedding To Ali Fazal: ‘It Will Happen Someday

Sands Of Time - Part 8 | Making Music In The Shadows: The Curious Case Of Kanu Roy

Sands Of Time - Part 8 | Making Music In The Shadows: The Curious Case Of Kanu Roy

Read More from Outlook

Super Immunity, Natural Vaccines, Covid Gods: A Desi Guide To Denying The Pandemic

Super Immunity, Natural Vaccines, Covid Gods: A Desi Guide To Denying The Pandemic

Rakhi Bose / Despite two years of the Covid-19 pandemic, many informed and uninformed individuals in India continue to deny the pandemic with unscientific claims. The latest? Omicron will end the pandemic.

Delhi Covid Scare: OPD, Trauma Services Hit As Hospitals Reserve Beds For Coronavirus Patients

Delhi Covid Scare: OPD, Trauma Services Hit As Hospitals Reserve Beds For Coronavirus Patients

Jeevan Prakash Sharma / Non-covid services in Delhi hospitals have been severely hit as authorities prepare for the Covid-19 surge. Even hospitals under the Union Health Ministry have imposed restrictions.

4th Ashes Test: ENG Escape With Mighty Draw To End AUS' 5-0 Dream

4th Ashes Test: ENG Escape With Mighty Draw To End AUS' 5-0 Dream

Jayanta Oinam / Chasing an improbable target of 388 runs, England reached 270/9 in 102 overs to share the spoils at Sydney Cricket Ground.

UP Elections 2022: The New Found Theatrics In Politics In The Age Of Internet

UP Elections 2022: The New Found Theatrics In Politics In The Age Of Internet

Mayank Jain Parichha / With the internet boom, politicians are no longer just politicians – they are performers. Not only physical rallies, but politicians also have to entertain a bored public online.

Advertisement