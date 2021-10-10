Rakul Preet Singh And Jackky Bhagnani Make Their Relationship Insta Official

Actress Rakul Preet Singh celebrated her 31st birthday on Sunday, October 10. While several of her co-workers from the film industry wished her well on social media, one message in particular has captured the attention of the majority of her followers. Actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani came to Instagram to write a love letter to Singh, confirming their relationship and making it Insta-official. Fans expressed their amazement and even congratulated them on opening up about their love affair in the comments section.

In the picture shared, the two can be seen holding hands and staring into one other's eyes. Along with the pic, Bhagnani wrote, “Without you, days don’t seem like days. Without you, eating the most delicious food is no fun. Sending Birthday wishes to the most beautiful soul who means the world to me!!! May your day be as sunny as your smile ,and as beautiful as you are. Happy Birthday my (heart) (sic).” Have a look:

Many people of the film business also commented on the area. Ayushmann Khurrana left a heart emoji remark on the post. One of Singh’s best friend, Lakshmi Manchu wrote, “Maseltov! About time this love is celebrated loud and wild! (sic)." Patralekhaa also left emojis in the post.

Singh too shared the same picture a little while after with the caption, “Thankyouuuu my (love)! You have been my biggest gift this year ! Thankyou for adding colour to my life , thankyou for making me laugh non stop , thankyou for being you !! here is to making more memories together (sic)." Have a look:

Singh will next be seen in actor Ajay Devgn's ‘MayDay’ with actor Amitabh Bachchan. She also has filmmaker Lakshya Raj Anand's ‘Attack’, starring actor John Abraham and actress Jacqueline Fernandez. She will also appear in filmmaker Indra Kumar's ‘Thank God’, alongside actor Ajay Devgn and actor Sidharth Malhotra.