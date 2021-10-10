Advertisement
Sunday, Oct 10, 2021
Rakul Preet Singh And Jackky Bhagnani Make Their Relationship Insta Official

Actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani came to Instagram on actress Rakul Preet Singh's birthday to send a love-filled letter to her, presumably confirming their rumoured relationship. She too reposted the same.

Jackky Bhagnani And Rakul Preet Singh | Instagram

2021-10-10T15:02:23+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

Published: 10 Oct 2021, Updated: 10 Oct 2021 3:02 pm

Actress Rakul Preet Singh celebrated her 31st birthday on Sunday, October 10. While several of her co-workers from the film industry wished her well on social media, one message in particular has captured the attention of the majority of her followers. Actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani came to Instagram to write a love letter to Singh, confirming their relationship and making it Insta-official. Fans expressed their amazement and even congratulated them on opening up about their love affair in the comments section.

In the picture shared, the two can be seen holding hands and staring into one other's eyes. Along with the pic, Bhagnani wrote, “Without you, days don’t seem like days. Without you, eating the most delicious food is no fun. Sending Birthday wishes to the most beautiful soul who means the world to me!!! May your day be as sunny as your smile ,and as beautiful as you are. Happy Birthday my (heart) (sic).” Have a look:

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by JACKKY BHAGNANI (@jackkybhagnani)

Many people of the film business also commented on the area. Ayushmann Khurrana left a heart emoji remark on the post. One of Singh’s best friend, Lakshmi Manchu wrote, “Maseltov! About time this love is celebrated loud and wild! (sic)." Patralekhaa also left emojis in the post.

Singh too shared the same picture a little while after with the caption, “Thankyouuuu my (love)! You have been my biggest gift this year ! Thankyou for adding colour to my life , thankyou for making me laugh non stop , thankyou for being you !! here is to making more memories together (sic)." Have a look:

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Rakul Singh (@rakulpreet)

Singh will next be seen in actor Ajay Devgn's ‘MayDay’ with actor Amitabh Bachchan. She also has filmmaker Lakshya Raj Anand's ‘Attack’, starring actor John Abraham and actress Jacqueline Fernandez. She will also appear in filmmaker Indra Kumar's ‘Thank God’, alongside actor Ajay Devgn and actor Sidharth Malhotra.

