Monday, Nov 29, 2021
'Bigg Boss 15': Rakhi Sawant Slams Karan Kundrra; Hints He Cheated On Ex-GF Anusha Dandekar

Rakhi Sawant and her husband Ritesh got into a heated argument with Karan Kundrra on Sunday's 'Weekend Ka Vaar' with Salman Khan.

'Bigg Boss 15': Rakhi Sawant Slams Karan Kundrra; Hints He Cheated On Ex-GF Anusha Dandekar
Rakhi Sawant and Karan Kundrra. | Instagram

'Bigg Boss 15': Rakhi Sawant Slams Karan Kundrra; Hints He Cheated On Ex-GF Anusha Dandekar
2021-11-29T13:12:18+05:30
Published: 29 Nov 2021, Updated: 29 Nov 2021 1:12 pm

The latest episode of 'Bigg Boss 15' included a verbal brawl between husband-wife combination Ritesh-Rakhi Sawant and Karan Kundrra. All of this occurred in front of Kundrra's close friend Neha Dhupia, who was also a guest.

Kundrra had to tag Ritesh with certain attributes listed on placards during a task. It was supposed to be Umar Riaz's job to rate Ritesh, but Kundrra seemed overly eager because Ritesh had previously termed Tejasswi and Kundrra's relationship fake. Dhupia called him because he wanted to settle the score. Kundrra appears and pins a 50% 'Kaayar' (coward) tag on him.

"Ritesh came with a preconceived mudda about me and pointed fingers at me," he said. "Who ran away from his own wedding? A person who values his stocks more than his wife, for me he is a kaayar (coward)". he added.

Kundrra also refers to him as 'dogla,' and claims that he is 100 percent genuine. "Ritesh was not friendly and just kept maligning me with strong allegations. He is something on face and shows something elsewhere he gets attention. If you give respect, you will get respect.”

When Ritesh points out that he is talking about Kundrra's game in the house, not outside, and that he is making personal attacks on him, the battle of words begins. They yell at each other and point their fingers at each other. Umar Riaz and Pratik Sehajpal arrive to put a stop to it. "Shaadi karke bhaaga s**la, 3 saal baad aya," Kundrra says.

Sawant also got involved in the heated debate and told Karan, “Tune saari ladkiyo ko dhoka diya hai. Tu kya saath nibhaega. Tu bhagoda hai (You have cheated on your girlfriends. Will you stand by anyone? What are you talking about? You are an escapist)."

"Ritesh didn't come for two years," Sawant said, "and that is my personal life." The dispute is brought to a halt by Dhupia.

For context, Kundrra was dating Anusha Dandekar, who allegedly hinted at him cheating on her. Previously, various cryptic statements were circulated on social media. In one of his interviews, Kundrra stated that he would prefer not to badmouth her "out of respect for the relationship."

