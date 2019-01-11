Filmmaker Rakesh Roshan is up and about after undergoing surgery for an early stage of throat cancer, his actor son Hrithik Roshan has said.

Hrithik shared a health update on his father as he spent time with the 69-year-old in a hospital here on his birthday.

On Thursday, Hrithik tweeted a photograph of himself and his father along with the family members.

Rakesh, who underwent surgery after he was diagnosed with early stage of squamous cell carcinoma on January 8, was seen with a Ryles tube.

"And he's up and about. Power of love! Thank you all for being with him and helping him power through. Today was a great day," Hrithik captioned the image.

The news that Rakesh was diagnosed with early stage of squamous cell carcinoma, a type of skin cancer, was revealed by Hrithik earlier this week. It drew a lot of supportive messages for the senior Roshan from fans and the film fraternity.

The family has a cancer survivor in Sunaina Roshan, Hrithik's sister, who had been diagnosed with cervical cancer.

IANS