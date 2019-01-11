﻿
Home »  Website »  Arts & Entertainment »  Rakesh Roshan Is 'Up And About' After Cancer Surgery. Hrithik Shares Picture

Rakesh Roshan Is 'Up And About' After Cancer Surgery. Hrithik Shares Picture

Rakesh, who underwent surgery after he was diagnosed with early stage of squamous cell carcinoma on January 8, was seen with a Ryles tube.

Outlook Web Bureau 11 January 2019
Rakesh Roshan Is 'Up And About' After Cancer Surgery. Hrithik Shares Picture
Image Credit: Twitter
Rakesh Roshan Is 'Up And About' After Cancer Surgery. Hrithik Shares Picture
outlookindia.com
2019-01-11T11:39:46+0530

Filmmaker Rakesh Roshan is up and about after undergoing surgery for an early stage of throat cancer, his actor son Hrithik Roshan has said.

Hrithik shared a health update on his father as he spent time with the 69-year-old in a hospital here on his birthday.

On Thursday, Hrithik tweeted a photograph of himself and his father along with the family members.

Rakesh, who underwent surgery after he was diagnosed with early stage of squamous cell carcinoma on January 8, was seen with a Ryles tube.

"And he's up and about. Power of love! Thank you all for being with him and helping him power through. Today was a great day," Hrithik captioned the image.

The news that Rakesh was diagnosed with early stage of squamous cell carcinoma, a type of skin cancer, was revealed by Hrithik earlier this week. It drew a lot of supportive messages for the senior Roshan from fans and the film fraternity.

The family has a cancer survivor in Sunaina Roshan, Hrithik's sister, who had been diagnosed with cervical cancer.

IANS

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Hrithik Roshan Rakesh Roshan Mumbai Health- Medicine- Fitness Cancer Bollywood Arts & Entertainment

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : PM Modi Wants Entertainment Industry To Be Proactive Part Of Nation's Growth: Producer Mahaveer Jain
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters