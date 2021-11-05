Rajkummar Rao And Patralekhaa's Wedding Destination Revealed

Actors Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa are reportedly going to get married this month and the celebration will kickstart from November 10 and go on till November 12. The couple has decided to get married in Rajasthan.

According to a report in Pinkvilla, the preparations for the wedding are in full swing. A source told the publication, "They are getting married in a traditional ceremony in Jaipur. The invites are still being rolled out, and the preparations are going on in full swing. Only their near and dear ones will be a part of the wedding."

The couple has been dating for almost 10 years now and have been vocal about their relationship and plans to get married soon. The two of them worked together in Hansal Mehta's 2014 film 'Citylights' and later in Ekta Kapoor's webseries,'Bose: Dead/Alive'. No official statement on their marriage has been received yet.

Besides them, it seems that Bollywood has many weddings coming up. The buzz around actress Katrina Kaif and rumoured beau Vicky Kaushal is, that they are planning a December wedding.

The much-talked about couple, actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, too are planning to tie the knot in either December or January next year. However, no confirmation has come from either of them.