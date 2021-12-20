Raj Kundra Claims He Was Never Involved In Production And Distribution Of Pornography

For allegedly distributing sexually explicit movies, the Mumbai Police Cyber Cell filed a complaint against businessman Raj Kundra under provisions of the Indian Penal Code, the Indecent Representation of Women (Prevention) Act, and the Information Technology Act.

Kundra stated he had no involvement in the creation, publishing, or distribution of allegedly unlawful movies. In July of this year, he was detained by the Mumbai Police in another case in which he was suspected of distributing pornographic videos using an app. He was granted bail in September.

Now, months after his arrest and bail, Raj Kundra has issued an official statement in the matter. The official note from Kundra reads, “I would like to start by stating that I have never been involved in the production and distribution of 'pornography' ever in my life. This whole episode has been nothing but a witch hunt. The matter is subjudice so I cannot elucidate, but I am ready to face trial and have full faith in the judiciary, where the truth will prevail."

The statement continued, “However, unfortunately, I have already been pronounced “guilty” by the media, and my family and I have been subjected to a lot of pain (continuously), violating my human and constitutional rights at different levels. The trolling /negativity and toxic public perception has been very debilitating. To set the record straight I do not hide my face in shame, but wish that my privacy is not intruded anymore with this continued media trail. My priority has always been my family, nothing else matters at this juncture, I believe it’s every person's inalienable right to live with dignity and I request the same. Thank you for taking out time to read this statement, and respecting my privacy henceforth.”