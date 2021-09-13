Raj Anadkat And Munmun Dutta Quash Reports Of Their Love Affair

Actors Raj Anadkat and Munmun Dutta’s love affair is all TV fans from all over India could talk about last week. People have been waiting to know what the truth behind the story is. The two actors in question hadn’t opened up about their feelings for each other, and finally, they have taken to Instagram to slam down the rumours of their romance.

Raj shared on social media: “To everyone, who has been constantly writing about me. Think of the repercussions that can happen in my life because of your ‘cooked up’ (false) stories and that too about my life without my consent. All the creative people out there please channelise your creativity somewhere else it will be helpful to you. May God bless them with good sense (sic).”

Munmun shared a couple of posts but later deleted them. The first was addressed to the media where she wrote, “To the media and their zero credibility 'journos', who has given u the right to post 'IMAGINARY' 'MADE UP' articles in people's name about their private life without their consent? R u liable to the damage that you cause to their lives with your reckless behaviour? You don't stop at shoving your cameras on the face of a grieving woman who just lost her love or lost her son, in a funeral, just for your trps. You can stoop to any level to create sensational articles/headlines at the cost of someone's dignity, but are you going to take responsibility for wrecking havoc in their lives?? If no then, you should be ashamed of yourself!! (sic)."

In the second post, she spoke to the general public and wrote, “I had far better expectations from you. But the FILTH that you have showered in the comment section, even from the so called 'LITERATE' ones proves how regressive a society we are." "Women are constantly AGE SHAMED, SLUT SHAMED, MOM SHAMED at the cost of YOUR humour. Whether YOUR humour drives someone to the edge of a mental breakdown or not, is NEVER your concern. 13 years of entertaining people and it didn't take 13 minutes for anyone of you to RIP MY DIGNITY APART. So next time someone is clinically depressed or driven to take their own lives, pause and think whether it was YOUR WORDS that drove that person to the edge or not. Today, I am ashamed of calling myself a DAUGHTER OF INDIA (sic).”

‘Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ has been gotten itself embroiled in controversies related to actors leaving the show, but this sort of a controversy is a first for them even.