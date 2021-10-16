Rahul Vaidya Gets Death Threats; Will Rectify The Lyrics For 'Garbe Ki Raat’ Song

Singer Rahul Vaidya, a ‘Bigg Boss 14’ finalist, recently released a song called ‘Garbe Ki Raat’ for the festival season. The song, which stars actress Nia Sharma, has gone viral and is well-liked by the singer's fans. However, some people across the nation have taken offence at the song’s lyrics since it mentions ‘Shri Mogal Maa’, a revered deity from the state of Gujarat.

The song has sparked outrage among the god’s worshippers. Vaidya's team has now disclosed that he is receiving death threats for this reason. Also, they did clarify that the lyrics will be corrected in a few days.

Vaidya’s team issued a statement which read as, “Yes it true these messages and calls have gone up in number since last night, the messages speak about having Rahul Vaidya killed, beaten and filing FIRs against him to have him arrested and so on. While we would like to maintain that the mention of the deity was done with respect and did not mean to hurt anyone’s sentiments."

“However understanding the fact that the mention has not gone down too well with a certain section of people we respect that and are working to get it rectified at our level. We urge everyone who has taken offence to this to allow us a few days as the platform we have released the song on will take at least a few days to adjust the rectification. Rest assured we respect the emotions and sentiments of all those who have raised their concern and are diligently working towards rectifying it,” the statement further read.

On the work front, Vaidya was last seen on ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 11’. The season was won by actor Arjun Bijlani.