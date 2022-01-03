Advertisement
Monday, Jan 03, 2022
Priyanka Chopra Shares Pics From Her New Year Celebration With Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra spent her New Year with her husband Nick Jonas. The couple celebrated on a yacht with friends as they welcomed the year 2022.

Priyanka Chopra Shares Pics From Her New Year Celebration With Nick Jonas
Priyanka Chopra with husband Nick Jonas. | Instagram/ @nickjonas

Priyanka Chopra Shares Pics From Her New Year Celebration With Nick Jonas
2022-01-03T14:07:22+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

Published: 03 Jan 2022, Updated: 03 Jan 2022 2:07 pm

Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra has revealed how she celebrated the New Year with her husband Nick Jonas and their pals. The actor was in "heaven" as she soaked up some sunshine on a yacht while relaxing in the arms of her spouse and raising a glass to the New Year.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Chopra wrote, “Photo dump* So grateful for friends family and friends. Here’s to celebrating life. #2022 #happynewyear. Adore you @natasha.poonawalla.” She tagged “Heaven” as the location in post.

Take a look at her post here:

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

The first photo shows Chopra, dressed in a pink maxi dress, laying on the deck of a yacht, her arms resting on husband Nick Jonas' lap, who is dressed in a colourful shirt. Chopra is seen in the second photo sunbathing in an orange bikini, and in the third, she is lifting a glass at sea. In another photo, Chopra is seen dining with Jonas while sporting 'Happy New Year' glasses. Another image shows a jacuzzi on the yacht.

Jonas had previously posted a photo of their New Year's Eve celebrations. He had uploaded an intimate photo of himself kissing Chopra in the background of a party. “My forever New Years kiss,” he had captioned the picture.

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas)

Chopra's film, 'The Matrix Resurrections,' was just released in theatres. She portrays Sati in the film, which also stars Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss in main roles, as well as Jada Pinkett Smith, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, and Neil Patrick Harris in supporting parts.

Throughout 2021, Chopra was busy filming 'Citadel,' her web program executive produced by Joe and Anthony Russo, in London and other locations. She is also working on Jim Strouse's 'Text For You' and Farhan Akhtar's 'Jee Le Zaraa.'

Outlook Web Bureau Priyanka Chopra Nick Jonas Los Angeles New Year Celebrations Bollywood Actor Instagram Social Media Art & Entertainment
