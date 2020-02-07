Priyanka Chopra, Husband Nick Jonas To Produce Amazon Show; Invite Engaged Couples To Participate

Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas have invited engaged couples to participate in their upcoming Amazon series, based on their own Sangeet ceremony.

The couple will become executive producers for the Amazon Prime show.

Singer Nick Jonas took to Twitter Wednesday night to announce the same. Sharing the details, he wrote, “Priyanka and I want you to be a part of our exciting new series with @PrimeVideo . If you’re planning on getting married in the Spring or early Summer of 2020, we want to hear YOUR love story. Visit http://castingengagedcouples.com for more info!” Priyanka also shared the tweet on her timeline.

He also shared a video asking people, who are planning on getting married in 2020, to send videos with their stories. “You are gonna love it, it is about love, marriage and the magic of love,” he signed off in the video.

The upcoming series will be a mix of the sangeet tradition and reality competition.

According to Vulture, each episode in the series will showcase the journey of a featured couple, as they get ready for their wedding and “rehearse for what will be an epic performance with the help of a team of celebrity choreographers, stylists, and creative directors.”

Priyanka Chopra made an announcement about the project on Instagram. “At our wedding, both of our families came together to perform a sangeet. A performance (dance-off competition style) that celebrated our love story, one of the most unforgettable moments from a very special time in our lives. @nickjonas and I are excited to announce a new, currently untitled project (we’re still working on it!!) that celebrates the love and magic that comes from friends and family that join together through music and dance the night before a wedding. It’s our #SangeetProject. Happy one year anniversary baby. It’s our first together,” she wrote.

“We want to share this amazing experience with couples set to be wed. SO...if you’re engaged to be married in the spring or summer next year (2020), we want to be part of the celebration and help you make it even more spectacular. #representationmatters #crosspollination #culturesblending,” she further said.