Prime Minister Narendra Modi, 'Ramayan' Co-Stars Pay Tribute To Arvind Trivedi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid a moving tribute to actor Arvind Trivedi, who died on late Tuesday evening following a heart attack, in Mumbai. The Prime Minister described him as an "exceptional actor" who was also "passionate" about public service.

We have lost Shri Arvind Trivedi, who was not only an exceptional actor but also was passionate about public service. For generations of Indians, he will be remembered for his work in the Ramayan TV serial. Condolences to the families and admirers of both actors. Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/cB7VaXuKOJ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 6, 2021

Popular for playing Raavan on the popular 1986 mythological show ‘Ramayan’, Arvind Trivedi, according to his nephew Kaustubh Trivedi, had been unwell for a long time and breathed his last around 10 pm at his residence in suburban Kandivali. He was in his early 80s.

"He had a lot of age related health issues and was not keeping well. He was in the hospital earlier and had come home only recently. He died of a heart attack at his residence around 10-10.30 pm," Kaustubh said.

His last rites were held at Dahanukar Wadi cremation ground, Kandivali, on Wednesday morning.

Besides his acting career, in 1991, Arvind Trivedi was elected as a Member of Parliament from Sabarkatha constituency as a member of Bharatiya Janata Party and was in the office till 1996.

A host of celebrities, including his co-stars from ‘Ramayan’, also took to social media and mourned Arvind Trivedi's demise.

Actor Arun Govil, the on-screen Ram from ‘Ramayan’, remembered his co-star and dear friend as "a noble, religious and simple" person.

"Undoubtedly, he will go straight to the supreme abode and will find the company of Lord Shri Ram," Govil tweeted.

Actor Sunil Lahri, seen in the role of Lakshman in "Ramayan", said he was deeply saddened by the news as he has lost a dear friend and a well-wisher.

"There is very sad news for all of us. Our beloved Arvind bhai (Ravan of Ramayan) is no more with us. May his soul rest in peace. …I am speechless. I lost a father figure, my guide, well wisher & gentleman."

Arvind Trivedi also served as the chief of the Central Board for Film Certification (CBFC) from 2002-2003. Current CBFC chief Prasoon Joshi also paid homage to the late actor on Twitter.

Arvind Trivedi acted in nearly 300 Hindi and Gujarati movies and found immense popularity on the Ramanand Sagar 1986 TV series ‘Ramayan’. The actor's other works, including TV series ‘Vikram Aur Betaal’ (1985) and the 1998 Gujarati feature film ‘Desh Re Joya Dada Pardesh Joya’, were also huge hits.

