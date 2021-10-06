Advertisement
Wednesday, Oct 06, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, 'Ramayan' Co-Stars Pay Tribute To Arvind Trivedi

Arvind Trivedi, famous for playing the role of Ravan in the 1985 TV show 'Ramayan', died following a heart attack on Tuesday evening, in Mumbai.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, 'Ramayan' Co-Stars Pay Tribute To Arvind Trivedi
Arvind Trivedi died in Mumbai on Tuesday evening. | Source: Twitter

Trending

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, 'Ramayan' Co-Stars Pay Tribute To Arvind Trivedi
outlookindia.com
2021-10-06T10:35:45+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

More stories from Outlook Web Bureau
View All

Published: 06 Oct 2021, Updated: 06 Oct 2021 10:35 am

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid a moving tribute to actor Arvind Trivedi, who died on late Tuesday evening following a heart attack, in Mumbai. The Prime Minister described him as an "exceptional actor" who was also "passionate" about public service.

Popular for playing Raavan on the popular 1986 mythological show ‘Ramayan’, Arvind Trivedi, according to his nephew Kaustubh Trivedi, had been unwell for a long time and breathed his last around 10 pm at his residence in suburban Kandivali. He was in his early 80s.

"He had a lot of age related health issues and was not keeping well. He was in the hospital earlier and had come home only recently. He died of a heart attack at his residence around 10-10.30 pm," Kaustubh said.

His last rites were held at Dahanukar Wadi cremation ground, Kandivali, on Wednesday morning.

Besides his acting career, in 1991, Arvind Trivedi was elected as a Member of Parliament from Sabarkatha constituency as a member of Bharatiya Janata Party and was in the office till 1996.

From the Magazine

Future Of Education: Are Curriculum Changes Politically Motivated?

When Caste, Gender, Women’s Movement Were All 'Out Of Syllabus'

What Stories Should We Share With Our Children?

Relooking, Retelling And Rereading Women In The Epics

Challenges Notwithstanding, Why US Wants ‘Partnership Of The 21st Century’ To Blossom With India

A host of celebrities, including his co-stars from ‘Ramayan’, also took to social media and mourned Arvind Trivedi's demise.

Actor Arun Govil, the on-screen Ram from ‘Ramayan’, remembered his co-star and dear friend as "a noble, religious and simple" person.

"Undoubtedly, he will go straight to the supreme abode and will find the company of Lord Shri Ram," Govil tweeted.

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Dipika (@dipikachikhliatopiwala)

Actor Sunil Lahri, seen in the role of Lakshman in "Ramayan", said he was deeply saddened by the news as he has lost a dear friend and a well-wisher.

"There is very sad news for all of us. Our beloved Arvind bhai (Ravan of Ramayan) is no more with us. May his soul rest in peace. …I am speechless. I lost a father figure, my guide, well wisher & gentleman."

Arvind Trivedi also served as the chief of the Central Board for Film Certification (CBFC) from 2002-2003. Current CBFC chief Prasoon Joshi also paid homage to the late actor on Twitter.

Arvind Trivedi acted in nearly 300 Hindi and Gujarati movies and found immense popularity on the Ramanand Sagar 1986 TV series ‘Ramayan’. The actor's other works, including TV series ‘Vikram Aur Betaal’ (1985) and the 1998 Gujarati feature film ‘Desh Re Joya Dada Pardesh Joya’, were also huge hits.

(With Inputs From PTI)

Tags

Outlook Web Bureau Arvind Trivedi Mumbai Ramayan Ram - Ramayana - Ravana Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from Art & Entertainment

‘Touch It’ Hitmaker KIDI Took ‘About A Week’ To Complete The Viral Song

‘Touch It’ Hitmaker KIDI Took ‘About A Week’ To Complete The Viral Song

‘Squid Game’ Breakout Star Jung Ho Yeon Surpasses Lee Sung Kyung As Most Followed Korean Actress

Before Aryan Khan, These Celebs Had Been Taken Into Custody By The NCB

‘Bigg Boss 15’: Who’s Getting Paid How Much Per Day!

‘Bigg Boss 15’ Written Updates, Day 2: Jay Bhanushali And Pratik Sehajpal Come Close To Blows

Nushrratt Bharuccha Injured While Shooting Of A Holi Song For Janhit Mein Jaari

NOSTALGIA: On Revisiting Memories

Munmun Dutta And Tanmay Vekaria Share Memories With The Late Ghanshyam Nayak Aka Nattu Kaka

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

IPL 2021, Match 50: Delhi Capitals Beat Chennai Super Kings By Three Wickets

IPL 2021, Match 50: Delhi Capitals Beat Chennai Super Kings By Three Wickets

Mahalaya: The Beginning Of Worship Of The Devi

Mahalaya: The Beginning Of Worship Of The Devi

California Oil Spill Reaches Huntington Beach

California Oil Spill Reaches Huntington Beach

The Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta

The Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

The Last Act

The Last Act

Sussanne Khan Defends Aryan Khan; Says, ‘He Was At The Wrong Place At The Wrong time’

Sussanne Khan Defends Aryan Khan; Says, ‘He Was At The Wrong Place At The Wrong time’

Amidst Rumours Of ‘Sooryvanshi’ Booking All Theatres In India, Disney’s ‘Eternals’ Sticks To Diwali release

Amidst Rumours Of ‘Sooryvanshi’ Booking All Theatres In India, Disney’s ‘Eternals’ Sticks To Diwali release

‘Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai’ Reunion Finally Happening; Rupali Ganguly Shares Pics From The Shoot

‘Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai’ Reunion Finally Happening; Rupali Ganguly Shares Pics From The Shoot

Read More from Outlook

Noted Kashmiri Chemist Bindroo Killed In Back-To-Back Terror Attacks; Valley Shocked

Noted Kashmiri Chemist Bindroo Killed In Back-To-Back Terror Attacks; Valley Shocked

Naseer Ganai / Three back-to-back terror attacks rocked J&K on Tuesday, resulting in the deaths of the noted chemist Makhan Lal Bindroo and two other migrant workers.

Lakhimpur Kheri: Rakesh Tikait Gives UP Police One Week Ultimatum To Arrest Union MoS Ajay Misra Teni's Son

Lakhimpur Kheri: Rakesh Tikait Gives UP Police One Week Ultimatum To Arrest Union MoS Ajay Misra Teni's Son

Outlook Web Desk / Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh TIkait said that people had several videos(related to the mowing over farmers incident) which will come up as soon as the net is restored.

MS Dhoni Reveals IPL Retirement Plans, Chennai To Host 'Farewell'

MS Dhoni Reveals IPL Retirement Plans, Chennai To Host 'Farewell'

PTI / Former India captain has not played in Chennai since 2019 as the 2020 edition of IPL was held in the UAE and CSK played matches in the first phase of the tournament earlier this year in Mumbai.

After Govt Nudge, Moody's Revises India Outlook From Negative To Stable

After Govt Nudge, Moody's Revises India Outlook From Negative To Stable

Outlook Business Team / It said the decision to change the outlook reflected its view that the downside risks from negative feedback between the real economy and financial system are receding.

Advertisement