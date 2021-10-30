Advertisement
Saturday, Oct 30, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Power Star Puneeth Rajkumar’s Eyes Donated After His Death Due To A Heart Attack

According to actor Chetan Kumar Ahimsa, a team of physicians completed the eye donation procedure within a six-hour span following his death of power star Puneeth Rajkumar.

Power Star Puneeth Rajkumar’s Eyes Donated After His Death Due To A Heart Attack
Puneeth Rajkumar | Instagram

Trending

Power Star Puneeth Rajkumar’s Eyes Donated After His Death Due To A Heart Attack
outlookindia.com
2021-10-30T00:23:22+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

More stories from Outlook Web Bureau
View All

Published: 30 Oct 2021, Updated: 30 Oct 2021 12:23 am

Even after death, Kannada cinema's Power Star and famous television anchor Puneeth Rajkumar continues to set a good example. The actor, who died of a major heart attack, donated his eyes in the same way as his father, famed south actor Dr Rajkumar, did. Back in 1994, he had promised his whole family's eyeballs will be donated after their death. Dr. Rajkumar died of a heart attack on April 12, 2006, at the age of 76.

According to actor Chetan Kumar Ahimsa, a team of physicians completed the eye donation procedure within a six-hour span following his death. "While I was at hospital to see Appu Sir, a medical group came to remove his eyes in 6-hour window after death. Appu Sir - like Dr Rajkumar & @NimmaShivanna - donated his eyes," the actor tweeted. He went on to even urge other people to donate by "following in their footsteps & in Appu Sir's memory".

From the Magazine

Deras Of Punjab: Powerful Symbols Of Dalit Assertion

Shock And Woe: Killings Of Migrant Workers Leave Kashmir Without Its Cheap Work Force

The Good, The Bad, The Ugly: Why Advertisements Have Always Been A Sensitive Issue In India

Fish Eye View: Hilsa Is Diplomacy Dipped In Mustard Sauce

Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: Grief Turning To Anger As Families Of The Dead Seek Justice

Puneeth Rajkumar, a fitness enthusiast, was taken to Vikram Hospital in Bengaluru after complaining of chest pain. This was immediately after a two-hour exercise in the gym, according to physicians who treated him. He died not long after that. He is survived by his wife, Ashwini Revanth, and two children, Dhriti and Vanditha.

Fans flocked to the hospital complex after learning of the actor's untimely demise, who quickly surpassed his father's shadow to carve a niche for himself in Kannada entertainment industry.

Political officials, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as well as colleagues in the southern film industry and those in Bollywood, expressed their condolences on the actor's sudden passing away.

A sea of upset supporters flocked into Bengaluru's Kanteerava Stadium on Friday evening to pay their last respects to their idol. According to a state government ordinance, the actor's last rituals will be held at the Kanteerava Studio, where his parents, Dr. Rajkumar and Parvathamma, were cremated.

The funeral will take place on Sunday, as the family awaits the arrival of his daughter, who lives in another country.

Tags

Outlook Web Bureau Puneeth Rajkumar Mumbai Bollywood Actor/Actress Kannada Cinema Death Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Farhan Akhtar: It Was An Absolute Nightmare To Be Left In That Potbellied Shape After ‘Toofaan’

Farhan Akhtar: It Was An Absolute Nightmare To Be Left In That Potbellied Shape After ‘Toofaan’

Erica Fernandes Quits ‘Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi’; Criticises The Show's Producers For Their Hypocrisy

Tejasswi Prakash Fights Back As Housemates Blame Her For Going Hungry On ‘Bigg Boss 15’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Offers His Condolence After Puneeth Rajkumar’s Demise

Shennaaz Gill Remembers Late Rumoured Boyfriend Sidharth Shukla With New Song ‘Tu Yaheen Hai’

‘Will Do Whatever Mrs. Gandhi Asks, But Mamata Banerjee Is The Real Congress Woman': Nafisa Ali After Joining TMC

Aryan Khan Bail Based On 14 Conditions

Chiranjeevi, R Madhavan And Others Mourn The Death Of Kannada Superstar Puneeth Rajkumar

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: West Indies Beat Bangladesh

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: West Indies Beat Bangladesh

Imagine Picasso: The Immersive Exhibition

Imagine Picasso: The Immersive Exhibition

Police Remove Barricades At Ghazipur Farmers’ Protest Site

Police Remove Barricades At Ghazipur Farmers’ Protest Site

In Pics: Puneeth Rajkumar's Iconic Films Over The Years

In Pics: Puneeth Rajkumar's Iconic Films Over The Years

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Rajinikanth Recovering Well After Surgery, Likely To Be Discharged In Few Days

Rajinikanth Recovering Well After Surgery, Likely To Be Discharged In Few Days

Puneeth Rajkumar Death: Remembering The 5 Best Movies Of The Power Star

Puneeth Rajkumar Death: Remembering The 5 Best Movies Of The Power Star

Ranvir Shorey: Thanks To OTT Indian Audiences Are Being Exposed To Global Cinema

Ranvir Shorey: Thanks To OTT Indian Audiences Are Being Exposed To Global Cinema

Kannada Superstar Puneeth Rajkumar Dead

Kannada Superstar Puneeth Rajkumar Dead

Read More from Outlook

2G Spectrum Back In News With Ex-CAG Vinod Rai’s Apology

2G Spectrum Back In News With Ex-CAG Vinod Rai’s Apology

Vikas Pathak / As former CAG Vinod Rai apologises to Sanjay Nirupam of the Congress, we revisit the scam that changed Indian politics, bolstered AAP and BJP.

NCB Headquarters Neighbours With Drug Infested Slum In Delhi

NCB Headquarters Neighbours With Drug Infested Slum In Delhi

Priyam Shukla / Across the boundary wall of the Narcotics Control Bureau HQ in South Delhi, lay a Dalit slum, Ambedkar Basti, infested with drugs, addicts and related violence.

Thakur Or Pandya? Who Will Play In India's Must-win Match

Thakur Or Pandya? Who Will Play In India's Must-win Match

PTI / With Pakistan winning three in three, India need to beat New Zealand to keep their T20 World Cup hopes alive. Then, there's a selection headache...

Chiranjeevi, R Madhavan And Others Mourn The Death Of Kannada Superstar Puneeth Rajkumar

Chiranjeevi, R Madhavan And Others Mourn The Death Of Kannada Superstar Puneeth Rajkumar

Outlook Web Bureau / Kannada superstar Puneet Rajkumar passed away at the age of 46 due to a massive heart attack.Actors from across Indian film industries took to social media to express their shock and grief.

Advertisement