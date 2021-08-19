Pooja Hegde’s ‘Beast’ And ‘Radhe Shyam’ Set To Release On The Same Day?

Actor Pooja Hegde is reportedly gearing up for two of her biggest films releasing on the same day. According to a source, makers of the upcoming Tamil-language film ‘Beast’, which also stars popular actor Vijay, are planning to release the film on January 14, next year.

"The makers of Beast are looking at the start of Pongal next year for the film's release, which will be on the 14th of January, 2022 so hopefully theatres will be open and functioning by then," says a source close to the film.

Hegde’s other film, ‘Radhe Shyam’ opposite actor Prabhas is already set to release on the same day.

The 30-year-old recently wrapped her shoot schedule for the Teluugu-language film ‘Radhe Shyam’ in Hyderabad and headed out to Chennai for the shoot of ‘Beast’ before heading back to Mumbai briefly. She has resumed the film's shooting, and is shooting for the action film alongside the popular actor.

Next year is going to be further packed for Hegde, who apart from these two films will also be seen in 'Cirkus', 'Bhaijaan', 'Acharyaa', 'Most Eligible Bachelor' and 'SSMB28'.

