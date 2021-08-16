Pooja Hegde On Working With Rohit Shetty in ‘Cirkus’: I Was So Excited That I Forgot To Ask Who The Male Lead Was

Actor Pooja Hegde, apart from the script, also wants to work with some of the biggest filmmakers in the country. In fact that actor revealed that’s exactly happened when filmmaker Rohit Shetty approached her for the film ‘Cirkus’.

“I was so excited [to work with Rohit Shetty] that I forgot to ask him who the male lead was. Then when I found out it was Ranveer, I was all like, whaaaat!?!" she said in an interview with The Hindu.

"If someone like a Rajkumar Hirani, Sanjay Leela Bhansali or SS Rajamouli calls me tomorrow, I’m not going to ask them for a narration; I’ll say yes immediately. [And] that’s what happened when Rohit Shetty approached me for ‘Cirkus’,” she added.

The 30-year-old actor has her hands fill with seven back-to-back films: ‘Cirkus’ with Ranveer Singh, ‘Bhaijaan’ with Salman Khan, ‘Beast’ with Vijay, ‘Acharyaa’ with Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan, ‘SSMB28’ opposite Mahesh Babu, ‘Most Eligible Bachelor’ and ‘Radhe Shyam’ opposite Prabhas.

She recently wrapped her shoot schedule for Radhe Shyam in Hyderabad and headed out to Chennai for the shoot of Beast before heading back to Mumbai.

“Radhe Shyam is a period flick with fashion and romance woven into it, and I love that the female lead’s role is phenomenal. It’s something that is really close to my heart, and you are going to see a lot of me in it, as the storyline tracks mine and Prabhas’ journey together," she said.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine