Advertisement
Sunday, Dec 12, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Peshawar Pays Tribute To Dilip Kumar On The Actor's 99th Birth Anniversary

The late actor had always held the city of Peshawar close to his heart and would reminisce about his childhood memories.

Peshawar Pays Tribute To Dilip Kumar On The Actor's 99th Birth Anniversary
Late actor Dilip Kumar was born in Peshawar Pakistan

Trending

Peshawar Pays Tribute To Dilip Kumar On The Actor's 99th Birth Anniversary
outlookindia.com
2021-12-12T18:50:32+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 12 Dec 2021, Updated: 12 Dec 2021 6:50 pm

The provincial Cultural Heritage Council in Peshawar, Pakistan celebrated the 99th birth anniversary of the late Dilip Kumar, arranging a grand function to dust up some nostalgia and pay glowing tributes in loving memory of the late thespian.

Secretary, Cultural Heritage Council, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Shakeel Waheedullah, Central Secretary of Communist Party Pakistan Imdadullah Qazi, Provincial Secretariat Mazdoor Kissan Party Pakistan Abdul Mehmood, and Tariq Khattak were some of the speakers on the occasion. 

Born on December 11 in 1922 as Yousuf Khan to a Hindko-speaking Awan family at Mohallah Khudadad near the fabled Qissa Khwani bazaar of the provincial capital of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, he spent 12 years of his childhood here before migrating to India.

Kumar’s century-old ancestral house situated in the fabled Qissa Khwani Bazar was declared a national heritage in 2014 by the then Nawaz Sharif government.   The actor had always held the city of Peshawar close to his heart and would reminisce about his childhood memories. 

 The speakers also used the platform to shun hatred and foster peace between India and Pakistan.

From the Magazine

Our Starless Skies: Even Stars Are Unable To Break Layers Of Smog

Welcome To Mahul, The Living Hell On Mumbai’s Eastern Outskirts

Is India’s Pollution Data Hiding Behind The Poor?

Children From Poor Backgrounds Are Worst Sufferers Of Pollution

In Terror Land, Pigeons Give Kashmiri Youths Wings To Embrace Peace

 “Shunning hatred and promoting brotherhood between the two countries is our sole objective,” they said. In 1998, the Pakistan government honoured Kumar with the 'Nishan-e-Imtiaz' - the country’s highest civilian award. 

He was rechristened as Dilip Kumar and found fame in the Hindi film industry.  Participants of the function on Saturday, organised by the council at Peshawar Press Club, paid glowing tributes to the phenomenal career of Kumar, and also praised the achievements of some of the other legendary actors such as the late Raj Kapoor, who was also born in this city. 

Blessed with a unique ability to underplay emotions, Kumar was credited to have brought method acting to Indian cinema. The superstar passed away on July 7 this year after a battle with prolonged illness. He was survived by wife Saira Banu.

 Often known as the Nehruvian hero, Kumar did his first film 'Jwar Bhata' in 1944 and his last 'Qila' in 1998, 54 years later. The five-decade career included 'Mughal-e-Azam', 'Devdas', 'Naya Daur', and 'Ram Aur Shyam', and later, as he graduated to character roles, 'Shakti' and 'Karma'.

Tags

PTI Dilip Kumar Saira Banu Peshawar Pakistan Mumbai India Bollywood Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Travis Scott Dropped From Coachella Music Festival After Astroworld Tragedy

Travis Scott Dropped From Coachella Music Festival After Astroworld Tragedy

Anne Hathaway Defends 'Succession' Star Jeremy Strong's Extreme Acting Methods

Watch: Dharmendra Consoles Teary-Eyed Saira Banu During Her First Public Appearance After Dilip Kumar's Death

Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif's Pics From Mehendi Ceremony Are Full Of Dance, Laughter And Love

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix: Foo Fighters Cancel F1 Concert Due To Medical Reasons

The Tinsel Town Puppet Show; How Bollywood Stars Are Made

Rajinikant Turns 71: Here Are Some Of The Funniest Memes Featuring 'Thalaiva'

Abhishek Kapoor On Not Casting A Transwoman In 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui': 'Fascination Is Incorrect'

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Pollution Capital Of The World

Pollution Capital Of The World

The Gas Chamber

The Gas Chamber

No Future For Our Future Generations

No Future For Our Future Generations

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

‘Friends’ Star Courteney Cox Remembers Her Mother On Her Death Anniversary

‘Friends’ Star Courteney Cox Remembers Her Mother On Her Death Anniversary

James Bond Star Daniel Craig Defends Ending Of 'No Time To Die' (Contains Spoilers)

James Bond Star Daniel Craig Defends Ending Of 'No Time To Die' (Contains Spoilers)

Priyanka Chopra Wraps Up Filming Of ‘Citadel’; Calls It ‘Most Intense Work’

Priyanka Chopra Wraps Up Filming Of ‘Citadel’; Calls It ‘Most Intense Work’

Pics From Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain Mehendi Ceremony Go Viral!

Pics From Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain Mehendi Ceremony Go Viral!

Read More from Outlook

The Tinsel Town Puppet Show; How Bollywood Stars Are Made

The Tinsel Town Puppet Show; How Bollywood Stars Are Made

Lachmi Deb Roy / Getting a break in Bollywood is one thing, it is another to become a star. There's a publicity machinery at work that churns up frenzy and it comes with a hefty price tag.

'Sometimes': Nagaland Poet Emisenla Jamir's Poem Written Before Oting Civilian Killings

'Sometimes': Nagaland Poet Emisenla Jamir's Poem Written Before Oting Civilian Killings

Emisenla Jamir / ‘Sometimes’ was the first poem Emisenla Jamir read during the poetry session of the Nagaland Literature Festival, held a day before the Oting killings.

PAK Vs WI: Pakistan's Perfect Home Record And More

PAK Vs WI: Pakistan's Perfect Home Record And More

Syed Pervez Qaiser / Pakistan's home series against West Indies starts Monday with the first T20I in Karachi. Here's a look at the numbers that matter.

Meet Saraswati Devi The First Hit Music Composer Of Bollywood

Meet Saraswati Devi The First Hit Music Composer Of Bollywood

Amborish Roychoudhury / Khorshed, who took on the name Saraswati Devi to escape the attention of her community which was against her working in Bollywood, shattered many barriers and became a pioneer music composer

Advertisement