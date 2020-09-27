Payal Ghosh Threatens To Go On Hunger Strike

September 27, 2020
Corona
Actress Payal Ghosh had filed a complaint against director Aurag Kashyap alleging that Kashyap has raped her in 2013. Kashyap had dismissed the allegations as "baseless.”

PTI 27 September 2020
Actress Payal Ghosh on Sunday said she would resort to a hunger strike if no action is taken
against filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, against whom she has raised allegations of rape.

Ghosh told reporters outside Versova police station in Mumbai that Kashyap has not been arrested despite the Mumbai Police registering an FIR against him because he is an "influential person". The actress and her lawyer Nitin Satpute on Sunday reached the police station demanding a quick probe, six days after she filed an FIR against Kashyap accusing him of raping her in 2013. Kashyap had dismissed the allegations as "baseless.”

Ghosh said she met senior officials at the police station and threatened to go on a hunger strike "if justice is not delivered quickly.” Versova police is probing the case under sections 376 (I) (rape), 354 (outraging modesty of woman), 341 (wrongful restraint) and 342 (wrongful confinement), an official said.

Kashyap's lawyer had earlier tweeted a statement that "my client, Anurag Kashyap, has been deeply pained by the false allegations, these are completely false, malicious and dishonest."

