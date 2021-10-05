Advertisement
Tuesday, Oct 05, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Nushrratt Bharuccha Injured While Shooting Of A Holi Song For Janhit Mein Jaari

Actress Nushrrat Bharuccha has injured herself while shooting for a Holi song sequence for her upcoming film Janhit Mein Jaari. She was shooting a Holi song sequence, and the incident happened.

Nushrratt Bharuccha Injured While Shooting Of A Holi Song For Janhit Mein Jaari
Nushrratt Bharuccha | Instagram

Trending

Nushrratt Bharuccha Injured While Shooting Of A Holi Song For Janhit Mein Jaari
outlookindia.com
2021-10-05T21:18:03+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

More stories from Outlook Web Bureau
View All

Published: 05 Oct 2021, Updated: 05 Oct 2021 9:18 pm

A leg injury played a spoilsport for the actress, Nushrratt Bharuccha, during her recent shoot. During a song shoot for her ongoing film by director Raaj Shaandilyaa and producer Vinod Bhanushali’s ‘Janhit Mein Jaari’, Nushrratt sprained her leg and the doctor has asked her to take some much-needed rest.

A source from the production unit revealed, “We had started shooting for the Holi song on this massive setup that was created but during a highly choreographed dance sequence shoot, Nushrratt sprained her leg. Initially, she felt, she can take a break and continue shooting since a lot of crew members was a part of this. But after check-up and an X-Ray, the doctor has strictly advised resting her foot for 3-4 days.”

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Nushrratt Bharuccha (@nushrrattbharuccha)

The makers have created a huge set-up to shoot this massive Holi song. As per the doctor that examined Bharuccha, she is told to rest her foot for a few days, resulting in the shoot going on hold.

The makers and director have decided to take a break until Bharuccha is fully recovered. 

Tags

Outlook Web Bureau Nushrat Bharucha Nushrratt Bharuccha Mumbai Bollywood Actor/Actress Bollywood Actor Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from Art & Entertainment

Before Aryan Khan, These Celebs Had Been Taken Into Custody By The NCB

Before Aryan Khan, These Celebs Had Been Taken Into Custody By The NCB

‘Bigg Boss 15’: Who’s Getting Paid How Much Per Day!

‘Bigg Boss 15’ Written Updates, Day 2: Jay Bhanushali And Pratik Sehajpal Come Close To Blows

NOSTALGIA

Munmun Dutta And Tanmay Vekaria Share Memories With The Late Ghanshyam Nayak Aka Nattu Kaka

The Last Act

Sussanne Khan Defends Aryan Khan; Says, ‘He Was At The Wrong Place At The Wrong time’

Amidst Rumours Of ‘Sooryvanshi’ Booking All Theatres In India, Disney’s ‘Eternals’ Sticks To Diwali release

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

IPL 2021, Match 50: Delhi Capitals Beat Chennai Super Kings By Three Wickets

IPL 2021, Match 50: Delhi Capitals Beat Chennai Super Kings By Three Wickets

California Oil Spill Reaches Huntington Beach

California Oil Spill Reaches Huntington Beach

The Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta

The Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta

In PICS: Bollywood Stars Out On The Football Field On Sunday

In PICS: Bollywood Stars Out On The Football Field On Sunday

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

‘Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai’ Reunion Finally Happening; Rupali Ganguly Shares Pics From The Shoot

‘Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai’ Reunion Finally Happening; Rupali Ganguly Shares Pics From The Shoot

Justin Bieber Ventures Into Cannabis Business To ‘Destigmatize The Consumption Of Recreational Cannabis’

Justin Bieber Ventures Into Cannabis Business To ‘Destigmatize The Consumption Of Recreational Cannabis’

Abhishek Banerjee: 'I am An Actor Because Of The Internet'

Abhishek Banerjee: 'I am An Actor Because Of The Internet'

Mick Jagger Opens Up On The Rolling Stones' Decision To Continue Touring After Charlie Watts' Death

Mick Jagger Opens Up On The Rolling Stones' Decision To Continue Touring After Charlie Watts' Death

Read More from Outlook

Moody's Revises India Outlook From Negative To Stable

Moody's Revises India Outlook From Negative To Stable

Outlook Business Team / It said the decision to change the outlook reflected its view that the downside risks from negative feedback between the real economy and financial system are receding.

Lakhimpur Kheri: How Violence Broke And Why

Lakhimpur Kheri: How Violence Broke And Why

Outlook Web Desk / The incident on Sunday was not isolated but the culmination of a series of incidents. Tension brewed last week after a video of Ajay Mishra Teni warning protesters went viral.

NOSTALGIA: On Revisiting Memories

NOSTALGIA: On Revisiting Memories

Chinki Sinha / The present is unpleasant. We have a past and a yearning that serves as a deflection tactics. In the post-pandemic world, nostalgia could even be a positive thing. Write to us.

When Caste, Gender, Women’s Movement Were All 'Out Of Syllabus'

When Caste, Gender, Women’s Movement Were All 'Out Of Syllabus'

Chinki Sinha / Draupadi’s tribe increases by the day. There are many injustices, a lot of pain and violence out there.

Advertisement