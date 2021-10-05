Nushrratt Bharuccha Injured While Shooting Of A Holi Song For Janhit Mein Jaari

A leg injury played a spoilsport for the actress, Nushrratt Bharuccha, during her recent shoot. During a song shoot for her ongoing film by director Raaj Shaandilyaa and producer Vinod Bhanushali’s ‘Janhit Mein Jaari’, Nushrratt sprained her leg and the doctor has asked her to take some much-needed rest.

A source from the production unit revealed, “We had started shooting for the Holi song on this massive setup that was created but during a highly choreographed dance sequence shoot, Nushrratt sprained her leg. Initially, she felt, she can take a break and continue shooting since a lot of crew members was a part of this. But after check-up and an X-Ray, the doctor has strictly advised resting her foot for 3-4 days.”

The makers have created a huge set-up to shoot this massive Holi song. As per the doctor that examined Bharuccha, she is told to rest her foot for a few days, resulting in the shoot going on hold.

The makers and director have decided to take a break until Bharuccha is fully recovered.