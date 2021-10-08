Nostalgia Hits Amitabh Bachchan As He Meets Kirori Mal College-mate

Actor Amitabh Bachchan, who has resumed his role of a host for the 13th season of popular game show 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' was in for a surprise when he met ex-Air Force Officer Padma Bandhopadhyay on Thursday's episode of the show. As he introduced her achievements to the audience, she reminded him about a connection between the two.

As the superstar introduced her as an 'expert' on the show, he also informed that the former Flight Surgeon, Padma Shri-awardee, Padma Bandhopadhyay is the first woman to be given the rank of Air Marshall.

After the introduction, she told him,"Good evening sir, you may not know me, but I am your college-mate, from Kirori Mal College."

This left the actor surprised as he said,"Oh my gosh!" He then asked her about the years if Kirori Mal, when she informed, "60, 61 and 62; I was doing my pre-medical there. Then I joined Armed Forces Medical College. Long, long time back." Amitabh said, “What a small world it is, what a small world it is."

This is the second time in a week that Amitabh met someone from the past. During Wednesday's episode, contestant Rashmi Kadam's father revealed to the actor, that he was his Personal Security Officer (PSO) in 1992.