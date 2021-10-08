Advertisement
Friday, Oct 08, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Nostalgia Hits Amitabh Bachchan As He Meets Kirori Mal College-mate

Actor Amitabh Bachchan was surprised to meet ex-Air Force officer Padma Bandhopadhyay, who was his college-mate from Delhi University.

Nostalgia Hits Amitabh Bachchan As He Meets Kirori Mal College-mate
| Instagram

Trending

Nostalgia Hits Amitabh Bachchan As He Meets Kirori Mal College-mate
outlookindia.com
2021-10-08T16:25:18+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 08 Oct 2021, Updated: 08 Oct 2021 4:25 pm

Actor Amitabh Bachchan, who has resumed his role of a host for the 13th season of popular game show 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' was in for a surprise when he met ex-Air Force Officer Padma Bandhopadhyay on Thursday's episode of the show. As he introduced her achievements to the audience, she reminded him about a connection between the two.

As the superstar introduced her as an 'expert' on the show, he also informed that the former Flight Surgeon, Padma Shri-awardee, Padma Bandhopadhyay is the first woman to be given the rank of Air Marshall.

After the introduction, she told him,"Good evening sir, you may not know me, but I am your college-mate, from Kirori Mal College."

This left the actor surprised as he said,"Oh my gosh!" He then asked her about the years if Kirori Mal, when she informed, "60, 61 and 62; I was doing my pre-medical there. Then I joined Armed Forces Medical College. Long, long time back." Amitabh said, “What a small world it is, what a small world it is."

This is the second time in a week that Amitabh met someone from the past. During Wednesday's episode, contestant Rashmi Kadam's father revealed to the actor, that he was his Personal Security Officer (PSO) in 1992.

From the Magazine

Phantom Comics And Phantom Cigarettes: Collective Yearning For A Vanished Past

Aesthetics Of Nostalgia: The Past Is Not Just Sounds And Symbols But The Distance From Them

Song Sung Blue: Aashiqui, Violin Man And Other Stories From Here And There

Post Card From Kashmir: The Dentist They Killed, The Driver They Assaulted

Flashback: An Old-Timer Recalls Sepia-Toned Bollywood, In 70mm

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Amitabh Bachchan Mumbai Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from Art & Entertainment

Anshula Kapoor: Arjun Kapoor Gives Me Far Too Much Credit Than I Actually Deserve

Anshula Kapoor: Arjun Kapoor Gives Me Far Too Much Credit Than I Actually Deserve

Samantha Prabhu Thanks Fans For Defending Her Against 'Relentless attacks' After Announcing Separation From Naga Chaitanya

Mrunal Thakur Rocks In J J Valaya’s Collection At FDCI x Lakmé Fashion Week

'Bhramam' Movie Review: Old Wine in Old Bottle!

Amidst Aryan Khan's Drug Case, Celebrities Wish Gauri Khan On Her Birthday And Stand By The Star Couple

Post Conviction In Sex-Trafficking Case, R Kelly's Channels Permanently Removed From YouTube

George Clooney Rules Out Cameo Appearance As Batman In 'The Flash'.

Mohanlal's 'Lucifer 2' To Go On Floors Next Year: Prithviraj Sukumaran

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Kolkata Knight Riders Hammer Rajasthan Royals, Sniff Berth In IPL Playoffs

Kolkata Knight Riders Hammer Rajasthan Royals, Sniff Berth In IPL Playoffs

How CSK Quickie Deepak Chahar Bowled A Maiden Over!

How CSK Quickie Deepak Chahar Bowled A Maiden Over!

The Art Of Samit Das: The Mother As Muse

The Art Of Samit Das: The Mother As Muse

Vaishali Shadangule's Festive-Winter Collection, 'Shakuntala'

Vaishali Shadangule's Festive-Winter Collection, 'Shakuntala'

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Akshay Kumar's 'Sooryvanshi' To Play In 3200 Screens Across India!

Akshay Kumar's 'Sooryvanshi' To Play In 3200 Screens Across India!

Lakme Fashion Week AW 2021: Caught Between The New Normal And Old Patterns

Lakme Fashion Week AW 2021: Caught Between The New Normal And Old Patterns

‘Bigg Boss 15’ Written Updates, Day 4: Fight Between ‘Junglewasis’ And ‘Gharwasis’ Intensifies

‘Bigg Boss 15’ Written Updates, Day 4: Fight Between ‘Junglewasis’ And ‘Gharwasis’ Intensifies

Despite Rejecting Request For Custody Extension, Aryan Khan To Stay In NCB's Custody Till October 8

Despite Rejecting Request For Custody Extension, Aryan Khan To Stay In NCB's Custody Till October 8

Read More from Outlook

Air Force Day | Yesterday’s Enemy: The High-Flying 'Invisible' Foe

Air Force Day | Yesterday’s Enemy: The High-Flying 'Invisible' Foe

Arijit Ghosh / As India marks Air Force Day on October 8, here's celebrating tales of valour in the face of 'invisible' enemies.

17-Year-Old Aaryan Magan Explains An Options Trading Strategy He Developed

17-Year-Old Aaryan Magan Explains An Options Trading Strategy He Developed

Outlook Web Desk / One financial instrument that piqued his interest was options. This interest led him to develop a strategy, which is a variation of a Short Strangle for NIFTY 50 options contracts.

BREAKING | Govt Confirms Tata Sons Win Air India Bid

BREAKING | Govt Confirms Tata Sons Win Air India Bid

Outlook Business Team / The announcement was made by the secretaries of DIPAM and the ministry of civil aviation.

Lakhimpur Kheri: SC Says 'Not Satisfied' With Steps Taken By UP Govt

Lakhimpur Kheri: SC Says 'Not Satisfied' With Steps Taken By UP Govt

Outlook Web Desk / A three-judge bench headed by CJI NV Ramana also questioned the government over not arresting the accused against whom FIRs have been lodged.

Advertisement