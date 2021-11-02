Advertisement
Thursday, Nov 04, 2021
Niharica Raizada On Her 'Sooryavanshi' Audition: 'I Got The Role Because I Went As A Cop'

Niharica Raizada who will be playing the role of a cop in the upcoming film 'Sooryavanshi' reveals she was so excited that she went dressed as a police officer

Niharica Raizada will play the role of a cop in 'Sooryavanshi'

2021-11-02T15:59:38+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

Published: 02 Nov 2021, Updated: 02 Nov 2021 3:59 pm

Bollywood ctor Niharica Raizada, best known for her work in films such as ‘Masaan’, ‘Baby’ and ‘Total Dhamaal’ is quited excited to play the role of a cop alongside Akshay Kumar in the upcoming film ‘Sooryavanshi’ , which also features special cameos by Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh. 

“I bagged the role, by renting a police officer’s outfit from a costume shop in Andheri (Mumbai). I went dressed up as a cop to the audition, I was the only girl, dressed that way. I even got stopped by the cops outside the audition room because I was dressed like them. I think that outfit and my eagerness to play a cop, got me my role," she tells us.

"I trained for three months. And had a rigorous action-based training program to build that character of a police officer," she adds.

Talking about her working experience with Bollywood star, Akshay Kumar, Raizada says,"Akshay Kumar is a very naughty actor on set. He's always playing pranks with co-actors. He played many pranks on me, and kept joking that I am from Kanpur, which I actually am, even though I was born in Luxembourg. But he's a funny guy, and I lost many times to him in Ludo."

Desite being part of several Bollywood fils, the 31-year-old admits she is nervous regarding audience’s reaction for the film.

Deras Of Punjab: Powerful Symbols Of Dalit Assertion

Shock And Woe: Killings Of Migrant Workers Leave Kashmir Without Its Cheap Work Force

The Good, The Bad, The Ugly: Why Advertisements Have Always Been A Sensitive Issue In India

Fish Eye View: Hilsa Is Diplomacy Dipped In Mustard Sauce

Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: Grief Turning To Anger As Families Of The Dead Seek Justice

“I'm very nervous, about the release. I think it's a big film, and I might get public recognition after this film. Which I've never had at that scale. I might just get known. It's quite scary, actually. I don't think I will be able to watch the film, but I’m going to breathe heavily and just bite the bullet. I told my father yesterday, 'papa jho bhi ho, accha hi hoga.' (Whatever happens it will happen for the good)” she says.

Lights And The Dark Goddess

Lights And The Dark Goddess

Florists Selling Flowers At Delhi’s Famous Ghazipur Flower Market On Diwali Eve

Florists Selling Flowers At Delhi’s Famous Ghazipur Flower Market On Diwali Eve

Saffron Harvesting Season In Full Swing In Kashmir

Saffron Harvesting Season In Full Swing In Kashmir

ICC World Test Championship 2021, Final: India And New Zealand Showdown In Southampton

ICC World Test Championship 2021, Final: India And New Zealand Showdown In Southampton

