Niharica Raizada On Her 'Sooryavanshi' Audition: 'I Got The Role Because I Went As A Cop'

Bollywood ctor Niharica Raizada, best known for her work in films such as ‘Masaan’, ‘Baby’ and ‘Total Dhamaal’ is quited excited to play the role of a cop alongside Akshay Kumar in the upcoming film ‘Sooryavanshi’ , which also features special cameos by Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh.

“I bagged the role, by renting a police officer’s outfit from a costume shop in Andheri (Mumbai). I went dressed up as a cop to the audition, I was the only girl, dressed that way. I even got stopped by the cops outside the audition room because I was dressed like them. I think that outfit and my eagerness to play a cop, got me my role," she tells us.

"I trained for three months. And had a rigorous action-based training program to build that character of a police officer," she adds.

Talking about her working experience with Bollywood star, Akshay Kumar, Raizada says,"Akshay Kumar is a very naughty actor on set. He's always playing pranks with co-actors. He played many pranks on me, and kept joking that I am from Kanpur, which I actually am, even though I was born in Luxembourg. But he's a funny guy, and I lost many times to him in Ludo."

Desite being part of several Bollywood fils, the 31-year-old admits she is nervous regarding audience’s reaction for the film.

“I'm very nervous, about the release. I think it's a big film, and I might get public recognition after this film. Which I've never had at that scale. I might just get known. It's quite scary, actually. I don't think I will be able to watch the film, but I’m going to breathe heavily and just bite the bullet. I told my father yesterday, 'papa jho bhi ho, accha hi hoga.' (Whatever happens it will happen for the good)” she says.