Nia Sharma On ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ Contestant Raqesh Bapat: He Is The Calm In The Midst Of A Chaos

TV actress Nia Sharma, who recently entered the ‘Bigg Boss OTT’, house as guest of the day, has come out and shared her views on her friend Raqesh Bapat, who is an ongoing contestant in house. Bapat is considered one of the strongest contestants in the house for this season.

Speaking with an open heart for Bapat, Sharma says, “Raqesh Bapat is the calm in the midst of a chaos. He is a thorough gentleman and cannot play dirty even if he tried for the game. It’s his ethics and humane nature that he’ll be remembered for in the big boss house. I’m glad he opened up about his journey when I went and it made him happy as well. I wish him the best always."

When Sharma entered the ‘Bigg Boss’ house, she was the one who helped Bapat honestly open up about his inner feelings and speak freely about them. Bapat was earlier not being able to express himself and his feelings to the others in the house. So, he was eventually very happy that with Sharma's help, he shared part of his journey with the other contestants. This gesture helped Bapat bond with the other contestants in a much deeper level.