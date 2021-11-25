Neha Kakkar And Rohanpreet Singh Seal It With A Kiss In The City Of Love

In October of last year, Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh married in a close-knit ceremony. 'Indian Idol' fame Kakkar, who has a massive fan following of over 65 million on Instagram, continues to share their PDA-filled photos and videos on social media.

Now, just a day after making headlines with her romantic photos, Kakkar is back on social media with a lovestruck and sensational video of her and Singh locking lips in front of the Eiffel Tower.

Kakkar in her caption candidly expresses her innate and heartferlt desire of spreading love and happiness everywhere as life is nothing but predictable and temporary.

The couple is on a posting spree as Paris has them in awe. The 'Dilbar' singer wore red pants and a red coloured long jacket, which she paired with a black bralette. She finished off her look with brown boots and a black sling bag.

Check out the video below:

Not just Kakkar's fans but TV and music celebrities have also sent good wishes and love to both. The video has crossed more than 70 million views and is rapidly gaining many likes and comments

Kakkar shared a series of photos on instagram in which she captured Paris's iconic Eiffel Tower and seems to be wonderstruck with ultimate city of love and seemed to acknowledge Singh's presence as she mentioned in her caption that she gets a feeling of love only when Singh is around and not without him.

Recently, Kakkar and Singh celebrated their first wedding anniversary in a very special and intimate way. The lovebugs posted multiple photos on Instagram of themselves spending the day on a beautifully decorated boat and enjoying the romantic aura. While working on shooting a music video of the song 'Nehu Da Vyah' together, Kakkar and Singh fell in love. Last year, the couple married in a traditional ceremony in Delhi last year.