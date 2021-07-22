Nayanthara To Make Her Bollywood Debut With Shah Rukh Khan

Actor Nayanthara, who has made a big name for herself with Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam-language films is all set to make her Bollywood debut with superstar Shah Rukh Khan. According to reports, the 36-year-old actor’s debut in Hindi films will be directed by Atlee.

"She is doing a film with Shah Rukh Khan, which is directed by Atlee. Shah Rukh Khan plays a dual role in the film. It is too early to share details regarding Nayanthara's role in the film," a source close to the development said.

Nayanthara is known for roles in films such as ‘Chandramukhi’, ‘Ghajini’, ‘Sri Rama Rajyam’, and ‘Puthiya Niyamam’. She will next be seen in Rajinikanth’s action-drama Annaatthe’ and ‘Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal’, a romantic-comedy also starring Vijay Sethupathi and Samantha Akkineni.

Khan, meanwhile is currently working on ‘Pathan’.

(With Inputs from PTI)

