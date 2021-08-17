Nayanthara Confirms Engagement With Vignesh Shivan

Popular actor Nayanthara, who is known for her work in Tamil and Telugu-language films, confirmed her engagement to filmmaker Vignesh Shivan in a TV interview.

The 36-year-old confirmed that she got engaged to the 35-year-old filmmaker, earlier this year, but had decided to keep the news of their engagement private.

"It was my engagement ring. We are private people so we didn't wish to have a grand ceremony. When we decide to get married, we will definitely inform everyone. Our engagement happened in the presence of close family members. We haven't decided on our wedding yet," she said in an interview while promoting her recently released film 'Netrikann'.

Shivan had posted a picture of Nayanthara on March 25 with a ring on. Ever since then fans had been speculating if that was her engagement ring.

