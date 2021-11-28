Advertisement
Sunday, Nov 28, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Nawazuddin Siddiqui Gives A Poetic Response For Not Winning An Emmy

Nawazuddin Siddiqui was nominated in the Best Performance by an Actor category for 'Serious Men.' David Tennant won the award for his performance in 'Des.'

Nawazuddin Siddiqui Gives A Poetic Response For Not Winning An Emmy
Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s poetic response at not winning Emmy. | Instagram/ @nawazuddin._siddiqui

Trending

Nawazuddin Siddiqui Gives A Poetic Response For Not Winning An Emmy
outlookindia.com
2021-11-28T13:28:32+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

More stories from Outlook Web Bureau
View All

Published: 28 Nov 2021, Updated: 28 Nov 2021 1:28 pm

Nawazuddin Siddiqui has a poetic reply to losing at International Emmys that took place earlier this week. Siddiqui was nominated in the Best Performance by an Actor category for 'Serious Men,' which was won by British actor David Tennant.

Sharing a series of photos on his Instagram, Siddiqui affirmed that he ‘will keep trying’ to win the honour.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui was nominated in the Best Performance by an Actor category for 'Serious Men.' David Tennant won the award for his performance in 'Des.' Apart from Siddiqui, Vir Das and Sushmita Sen also got nominations at the International Emmy Awards 2021. While Vir Das was nominated in the Comedy division for his Netflix special 'Vir Das: For India,' Sushmita Sen was nominated in the Best Drama Series category for her role in 'Aarya.' Both, Vir Das and Sushmita Sen also failed to score a win.

Directed by Sudhir Mishra, 'Serious Men' is an adaptation of author Manu Joseph’s 2010 novel of the same name. It portrays the tale of an aspiring underachiever who capitalises on his son’s newfound popularity as a boy-genius to develop his family’s fortunes.

The International Emmy Awards 2021 were held in New York earlier this week. It acknowledged some of the most skilled artists and shows from all across the world.

From the Magazine

Roses Among Thorns: The Many Solidarities Of Diverse Protests

Farm Law Repeal Has Given New Life To Idea Of Protest In India

An ‘Untouchable’ Story: My Life As A Protest

Wonder Women Leading Indians’ Battle

How JP Movement Shaped Bihar And India’s Politics

Meanwhile, Nawazuddin will next be seen in Kangana Ranaut’s 'Tiku Weds Sheru,' 'Heropanti 2,' and 'No Land’s Man.'

Tags

Outlook Web Bureau Nawazuddin Siddiqui Vir Das Sushmita Sen Mumbai Emmy Awards Netflix OTT Platforms Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Will Smith Reveals Why He Played Wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s Sex Scene In Front Of His Grandma

Will Smith Reveals Why He Played Wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s Sex Scene In Front Of His Grandma

Keanu Reeves Thanks Will Smith For Rejecting Neo's Role In 'The Matrix'

Esha Gupta: In Our Family, Women Are More Successful Than The Men

Pratik Gandhi: Television And Mainstream Films Typecast Gujarati’s Most Of The Time

Salman Khan Requests Fans Not To Burst Crackers Inside Theatres During 'Antim' Screening

Outlook Special | Faded Red: The Berlin Of The Past

Kareena Kapoor Massively Trolled For Doing 108 Surya Namaskar

Abhishek Bachchan Talks About Replacing Saswata Chatterjee In 'Bob Biswas'

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Maiden Over

Maiden Over

IND Vs NZ, 1st Test: Axar Patel Steals The Show As India Take Advantage On Day 3

IND Vs NZ, 1st Test: Axar Patel Steals The Show As India Take Advantage On Day 3

Protests Through The Artists’ Eyes- A Series Of Artwork From Our Latest Issue

Protests Through The Artists’ Eyes- A Series Of Artwork From Our Latest Issue

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Priyanshu Painyuli: In Today’s Times, The Script Has Actually Become The Hero

Priyanshu Painyuli: In Today’s Times, The Script Has Actually Become The Hero

North Korean Man Sentenced To Death For Smuggling 'Squid Game' Into the country

North Korean Man Sentenced To Death For Smuggling 'Squid Game' Into the country

Tara Sutaria Opens Up About Her First Meeting With Ahan Shetty: We Read Lines From 'The Dirty Picture'

Tara Sutaria Opens Up About Her First Meeting With Ahan Shetty: We Read Lines From 'The Dirty Picture'

Twinkle Khanna Sings Adele's 'Easy On Me,' Shares Video On Social Media

Twinkle Khanna Sings Adele's 'Easy On Me,' Shares Video On Social Media

Read More from Outlook

Omicron: New Strain Of Coronavirus Escalates Need For Global Vaccine Sharing

Omicron: New Strain Of Coronavirus Escalates Need For Global Vaccine Sharing

Seema Guha / 'Despite the repeated warnings of health leaders, our failure to put vaccines into the arms of people in the developing world is now coming back to haunt us', wrote former British PM Gordon Brown.

Covid-19: Experts' Take On Omicron And Possibility Of Third Wave In India

Covid-19: Experts' Take On Omicron And Possibility Of Third Wave In India

Jeevan Prakash Sharma / Though the health experts and scientists in India have advised caution yet they feel that the current immune profile of the majority of the population in India makes them less vulnerable to Omicron as compared to any other country in the world.

1st Test, Day 4 Live: Saha, Patel Take India To Safety

1st Test, Day 4 Live: Saha, Patel Take India To Safety

Koushik Paul / The first India vs New Zealand Test is delicately poised with both teams having an opportunity to force a decision. Follow here live cricket scores and updates of IND vs NZ on Day 4.

What Is Omicron: All You Need To Know About The New Coronavirus Strain

What Is Omicron: All You Need To Know About The New Coronavirus Strain

Outlook Web Desk / After the detrimental Delta variant which took the world by storm in the second wave of Covid-19, WHO recently declared ‘Omicron’ as the latest ‘variant of concern’ (VOC).

Advertisement