Home »  Website »  Arts & Entertainment »  National Film Awards: Andhadun Wins Best Hindi Film, Ayushmann Khurrana, Vicky Kaushal Share Best Actor Award

National Film Awards: Andhadun Wins Best Hindi Film, Ayushmann Khurrana, Vicky Kaushal Share Best Actor Award

Bollywood stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Vicky Kaushal won the National Film Award for best actor for their roles in "Andhadhun" and "Uri: The Surgical Strike".

Outlook Web Bureau 09 August 2019
Bollywood stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Vicky Kaushal on Friday won the National Film Award for best actor for their roles in "Andhadhun" and "Uri: The Surgical Strike". Gujarati movie "Hellaro" was declared the best film.

Bollywood emerged a major winner at the 66th National Film Awards, which were scheduled for May but were rescheduled due to the Lok Sabha elections.

Aditya Dhar won the Best Director award for his debut "Uri: The Surgical Strike" while "Andhadhun" also won awards for best Hindi film and best adapted screenplay.

Actor Keerthy Suresh won the best actress award for her portrayal of yesteryear star Savitri in Telugu film "Mahanati".

"Badhaai Ho", about a family dealing with a late pregnancy, was adjudged the best popular film providing wholesome entertainment and veteran actor Surekha Sikri bagged the best supporting actress for her role of a cantankerous matriarch.

Akshay Kumar-starrer "Padman" was named the best film on social issues.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's "Padmavaat" walked away with best choreography for 'Ghoomer' and the best music director award for Bhansali. Its song "Binte Dil" landed Arijit Singh the best male playback singer recognition.

Singer-lyricist Swanand Kirkire won the best supporting actor award for Marathi film "Chumbak".

The awards were announced by jury head Rahul Rawail.

(PTI)

