Thursday, Oct 14, 2021
Nani's Telugu film 'Shyam Singha Roy' To Release In December

The Telugu star's upcoming film will have a theatrical release in December this year.

Nani's Telugu film 'Shyam Singha Roy' To Release In December
Actor Nani will next be seen in 'Shyam Singha Roy'

Nani's Telugu film 'Shyam Singha Roy' To Release In December
2021-10-14T16:35:06+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

Published: 14 Oct 2021, Updated: 14 Oct 2021 4:35 pm

Telugu actor Nani has announced that his upcoming film 'Shyam Singha Roy' will have a theatrical release in December this year. The actor also released a motion poster of the film, showcasing his character's second dimension named Vasu, on Thursday (October 14).

 
 
 
Directed by Rahul Sankrityan, the film is said to be high on VFX and even though the shooting ended a few months back, the makers are giving a lot of time to the post production schedule of the film.

Nani is presented in a fierce avatar in the latest motion poster with Goddess Kali Maa in the background. The film has the caption of- ‘His Love. His Legacy and His word.’

Venkat Boyanapalli is producing the film on grand scale, which actresses Sai Pallavi, Krithi Shetty and Madonna Sebastian are playing female leads. The film also stars actors Rahul Ravindran, Murali Sharma and Abhinav Gomatam in pivotal roles.

'Shyam Singh Roy' is written by Satyadev Janga and the film's music is given by Mickey J Meyer.

Nani's last release, 'Tuck Jagadish' was released digitally on Amazon Prime Video.

Outlook Web Desk Hyderabad Art & Entertainment
