Nani Looks Classy, Intense In The Teaser Of 'Shyam Singha Roy' Title Track

Actor Nani, known for his work in Telugu films, released the teaser of his upcoming film 'Shyam Singha Roy' title track on Monday. The actor not only have a glimpse into his character but also about where the story is based. The track is titled 'Rise of Shyam'.

The teaser was released in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada and also introduced the lyricists, who have worked in every language. The short video, established that the story is based out of Kolkata in the 1970s. Nani looks very chic and intense as he appears lost in his thoughts.

The song has been sung by Vishal Dadlani, Anurag Kulkarni and Cizzy. Lyrics in four different languages are given by four different artists. The complete song will be released on November 6.

The music of the film has been given by Mickey J Meyer.

The film also stars Krithi Shetty, Sai Pallavi, Madonna Sebastian and is directed by Rahul Sankrityan. The film is slated to release on December 24.

Last seen in 'Tuck Jagadish', Nani will also be seen in 'Dasara'.