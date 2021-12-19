Advertisement
Sunday, Dec 19, 2021
Nagarjuna's 'Bigg Boss Telugu 5' Will See SS Rajamouli, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor Grace The Grand Finale

Nagarjuna-hosted 'Bigg Boss Telugu 5' will be having a grand finale this evening. Celebs SS Rajamouli, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor are set to grace the event.

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, SS Rajamouli | Instagram

2021-12-19T11:05:50+05:30
Published: 19 Dec 2021, Updated: 19 Dec 2021 11:05 am

The makers of 'Bigg Boss Telugu 5' are gearing up for the grand finale episode. Reports suggest that none other than 'Baahubali' director SS Rajamouli along with 'Brahmastra' cast including actress Alia Bhatt and actor Ranbir Kapoor will grace the grand finale episode of show hosted by actor Nagarjuna. 'Bigg Boss Telugu 5' makers are leaving no stone unturned to make it grand and like never before.

Also, as Nagarjuna has acquired the Telugu rights for '83', which stars actress Deepika Padukone and actor Ranveer Singh in the lead, there are high chances of them also being on the show for the promotions. Well, it promises to be a smashing night and fans cannot wait to know what's more in store. Also, the former contestants of the season will be having special performances in the grand finale episode.

The grand finale is happening tonight, December 19. Celebrities like Manas, Sreerama Chandra, Siri Hanmanth, VJ Sunny, and Shanmukh are the finalists of 'Bigg Boss Telugu 5'.

According to social media trends, VJ Sunny has earned massive votes and has grabbed the top position. However, there has been no official confirmation on the same yet from anyone around the show.

[With Inputs From Pinkvilla]

