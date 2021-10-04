Advertisement
Wednesday, Oct 06, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Mumbai Court Extends Aryan Khan’s NCB Custody Till October 7

Aryan Khan was represented by lawyer Satish Manishinde, while the Additional Solicitor General of India, Anil Singh was representing the NCB.

Mumbai Court Extends Aryan Khan’s NCB Custody Till October 7
Arhan Khan will remain in NCB's custody till October 7 | Source: BCCI-IPL

Trending

Mumbai Court Extends Aryan Khan’s NCB Custody Till October 7
outlookindia.com
2021-10-04T18:34:19+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

More stories from Outlook Web Bureau
View All

Published: 04 Oct 2021, Updated: 04 Oct 2021 6:34 pm

Mumbai court has extended NCB remand custody for Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son, Aryan Khan, along with two others, who were arrested by the NCB on Sunday, following their raid on a cruise ship, in which they claimed drugs were being used and consumed.

During the bail plea hearing, NCB had sought their custody till 11 October for offences under section 8(c), 20(b), 27, 28, 29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Aryan Khan was represented by lawyer Satish Manishinde, while the Additional Solicitor General of India, Anil Singh was representing the NCB.

During the hearing Anil Singh argued that the agency had recovered “shocking incriminating material” from Aryan Khan's phone “in the form of pictures” which, Singh argued, “shows international drug trafficking.”

"There is investigation about the payment modes and the several codes which were used. All the accused need to be confronted. The international transactions need to be investigated," he said, adding that the agency is seeking extension of custody till October 11.

From the Magazine

Future Of Education: Are Curriculum Changes Politically Motivated?

When Caste, Gender, Women’s Movement Were All 'Out Of Syllabus'

What Stories Should We Share With Our Children?

Relooking, Retelling And Rereading Women In The Epics

Challenges Notwithstanding, Why US Wants ‘Partnership Of The 21st Century’ To Blossom With India

On the other hand, Maneshinde, argued that his client, Aryan Khan, should be granted bail as the 23-year-old was "not connected" to the seizures made by NCB in this case.

"The provisions invoked are 8(c), 20(b), 27, etc, none of these are embargo for bail application under Sec 37 of NDPS. Recovery is not necessary and there are no grounds for further custody," Manishinde said.

The NCB had arrested Aryan Khan, in connection with the seizure of banned drugs onboard a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast on Sunday. He was booked under various sections of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) for possession and consumption of banned substances.

 He and seven others were detained late Saturday night by NCB sleuths after they raided the cruise ship on its way from Mumbai to Goa.

Tags

Outlook Web Bureau Shah Rukh Khan Aryan Khan Mumbai Bollywood Bollywood drugs probe Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from Art & Entertainment

‘Bigg Boss OTT’ Contestant Zeeshan Khan Makes It Official With His 'Baby Buns' Reyhna Pandit

‘Bigg Boss OTT’ Contestant Zeeshan Khan Makes It Official With His 'Baby Buns' Reyhna Pandit

Karan Tacker Injures Himself During Shoot In Jharkhand

Watch: Kishwer Merchant And Suyyash Rai Reveal Their Baby’s Face

Bhuvan Bam’s Debut Web Series ‘Dhindora’s Trailer Gets Praise From ‘Baahubali’ Maker SS Rajamouli

Dia Mirza Questions, Can We Thrive In An Unhealthy Ecosystem?

The Goddess And Other Stories

Mahalaya 2021: All You Need To Know About The Hindu Festival

Rani Mukerji, Kajol Will Celebrate Durga Puja Virtually Due To Covid-19

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Mumbai Indians Tame Rajasthan Royals, Stay In Hunt For IPL 2021 Playoffs

Mumbai Indians Tame Rajasthan Royals, Stay In Hunt For IPL 2021 Playoffs

The Art Of Samit Das: The Mother As Muse

The Art Of Samit Das: The Mother As Muse

Mahalaya: The Beginning Of Worship Of The Devi

Mahalaya: The Beginning Of Worship Of The Devi

The Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta

The Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Mrunal Thakur Wraps Up The Shoot Of 'Pippa'

Mrunal Thakur Wraps Up The Shoot Of 'Pippa'

Chandan Roy Sanyal Is ‘Thrilled’ To Play ‘An Out-And-Out Villain’ In ‘Sanak’

Chandan Roy Sanyal Is ‘Thrilled’ To Play ‘An Out-And-Out Villain’ In ‘Sanak’

Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt In Delhi To Complete Shooting Of ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’

Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt In Delhi To Complete Shooting Of ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’

Karan Kundrra: Absolutely Comfortable With Any Of My Ex-Girlfriends Coming On ‘Bigg Boss 15’

Karan Kundrra: Absolutely Comfortable With Any Of My Ex-Girlfriends Coming On ‘Bigg Boss 15’

Read More from Outlook

Rahul And Priyanka Together Leave For Lakhimpur Kheri

Rahul And Priyanka Together Leave For Lakhimpur Kheri

Outlook Web Desk / Sitapur Sub-Divisional Magistrate (Sadar) Pyarelal Maurya said that Priyanka Gandhi has been released from detention.

Lakhimpur Kheri Tragedy Was Pre-Planned To Teach Us A Lesson, Says Farmer Leader And Eye-Witness

Lakhimpur Kheri Tragedy Was Pre-Planned To Teach Us A Lesson, Says Farmer Leader And Eye-Witness

Jeevan Prakash Sharma / Farmer leader Paramjeet Singh Pummy told Outlook that he saw Union Minister Ajay Mishra Teni's son exiting car that mowed over four protesting farmers on Sunday.

RCB vs SRH, IPL 2021, Live: Royal Challengers Bangalore Eye 100th IPL win

RCB vs SRH, IPL 2021, Live: Royal Challengers Bangalore Eye 100th IPL win

PTI / Follow live cricket scores of RCB vs SRH. A win versus Sunrisers Hyderabad tonight can take Royal Challengers Bangalore to the second spot in the IPL 2021 standings.

Valuation Conundrum: Why Nifty Is Still At A Reasonable Level

Valuation Conundrum: Why Nifty Is Still At A Reasonable Level

Rajiv Ranjan Singh / Beginning today in a 3-part series we look at the current euphoria around the Indian stock markets when experts are confused with the meteoric rise of the markets despite no comparative growth in the economy.

Advertisement