Mumbai Court Extends Aryan Khan’s NCB Custody Till October 7

Mumbai court has extended NCB remand custody for Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son, Aryan Khan, along with two others, who were arrested by the NCB on Sunday, following their raid on a cruise ship, in which they claimed drugs were being used and consumed.

During the bail plea hearing, NCB had sought their custody till 11 October for offences under section 8(c), 20(b), 27, 28, 29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Aryan Khan was represented by lawyer Satish Manishinde, while the Additional Solicitor General of India, Anil Singh was representing the NCB.

During the hearing Anil Singh argued that the agency had recovered “shocking incriminating material” from Aryan Khan's phone “in the form of pictures” which, Singh argued, “shows international drug trafficking.”

"There is investigation about the payment modes and the several codes which were used. All the accused need to be confronted. The international transactions need to be investigated," he said, adding that the agency is seeking extension of custody till October 11.

On the other hand, Maneshinde, argued that his client, Aryan Khan, should be granted bail as the 23-year-old was "not connected" to the seizures made by NCB in this case.

"The provisions invoked are 8(c), 20(b), 27, etc, none of these are embargo for bail application under Sec 37 of NDPS. Recovery is not necessary and there are no grounds for further custody," Manishinde said.

The NCB had arrested Aryan Khan, in connection with the seizure of banned drugs onboard a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast on Sunday. He was booked under various sections of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) for possession and consumption of banned substances.

He and seven others were detained late Saturday night by NCB sleuths after they raided the cruise ship on its way from Mumbai to Goa.