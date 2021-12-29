Mrunal Thakur Recalls Crying When She Was A Newcomer

Actress Mrunal Thakur said she cried a lot when she first started out in the entertainment profession because of the way she was treated. When she complained to her parents, they encouraged her to keep going and create an example for others to follow.

'Mujhse Kuchh Kehti...Yeh Khamoshiyaan' and 'Kumkum Bhagya' were among Thakur's first television appearances. She made her Bollywood debut in 2019 with the film 'Super 30,' in which she starred with Hrithik Roshan.

According to a report by the Hindustan Times, in an interview, Thakur said, “When I was starting my career, there were times I was treated in a certain way and I reached home and I was crying. I told my parents that I don’t like this. They said, ‘Mrunal, think about 10 years down the line. People would look at you and get so inspired, that if that girl could make it, main bhi kar sakti hoon yaar (I can do it too).’”

“I am so thankful to my parents that jo cheez nahi bhi thi na (if I didn’t have something), my parents have taught me to work hard and get it. I am very thankful to them for that,” she added.

Thakur is currently preparing to release 'Jersey,' an adaptation of the Telugu sports drama of the same name. Shahid Kapoor and Pankaj Kapur also appear in the film, which is directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri.

Shahid Kapoor plays a failing cricketer who returns to the game in his late 30s to fulfil his son's ambition of receiving a jersey in the film. Pankaj Kapur portrays his coach, while Thakur plays his wife. The film was supposed to be released in theatres on December 31, however, it has been postponed indefinitely owing to Omicron issues.

The makers announced with the following statement, as per PTI: “In view of the current circumstances and new covid guidelines, we have decided to postpone the theatrical release of our film Jersey. We have received immense love from you all so far and want to thank you all for everything. Until then everyone please stay safe and healthy, and wishing you all the best for the new year ahead! Team Jersey."