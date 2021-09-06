Mrunal Thakur Joins Aditya Roy Kapur In The Hindi Remake Of 'Thadam'

Actor Mrunal Thakur has been roped in to star opposite actor Aditya Roy Kapur, in the upcoming Hindi remake of the popular Tamil-language film 'Thadam'.

"When I heard the story of the film, I instantly knew that I needed to be a part of this film. My character is very intriguing and playing a cop has been on my checklist. This will be a very distinct role from all the characters I have played till now and I am looking forward to audiences watching this one," Thakur said in a statement.

Having various remarkable characters to her name, this will be for the first time the 29-year-old will be seen playing a strong-headed cop.

Based on true events, this yet-to-be-titled thriller, directed by Vardhan Ketkar and produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series and Murad Khetani’s Cine1 Studios, will go on floors in October this year.

"When Murad Bhai and I were discussing the cop's character, we instantly thought of Mrunal. She has chosen many interesting roles in her films and also stood out with her performances in them. We thought that she would be perfect for this character and we are glad she is equally excited to be a part of this," says Bhushan producer Bhushan Kumar.

Welcoming the new addition to the team, producer Murad Khetani shares, "We wanted someone who has a soft personality but could put on a strong face when needed. During my discussion with Bhushanji, we instantly thought of Mrunal for the role. When we approached her with this character, she was excited and quickly came on board. We are looking forward to working with her."

In July producers had announced the casting of Aditya Roy Kapur, who will be playing a double role, in his career for the very first time.

“I am inspired and excited to be part of telling such an interesting story. The original film was incredibly riveting and entertaining, and it left a lasting impression on me. As an actor, getting a chance to do a double role is double the preparation and double the challenge, and I’m certainly up for it!” Kapur had said in a statement.

