Yahoo's Year in Review lists 2021 is out now. A compilation of the year's most notable personalities, newsmakers, and events based on users' daily search behaviours.

A separate list for the Most Searched Female Celebrities is also out. The list featured prominent names that made headlines often in 2021.

Let's take a look at who all were part of this list:

1. Kareena Kapoor Khan

As per the list, Kareena Kapoor Khan is at 1st position. The actress gave birth to her second child and went on to write The Pregnancy Bible.

2. Katrina Kaif

Actress Katrina Kaif came in second, thanks to the popularity of 'Sooryavanshi' and wedding rumours with Vicky Kaushal.

3. Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra who is now a global sensation is on the third position on this list.

4. Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt is presently in fourth place on the list. The actress is in the news for both her big-budget production and her relationship with Ranbir Kapoor.

5. Deepika Padukone

On this list, Deepika Padukone is ranked sixth. This was the actress's first year without a film release. She will next be seen alongside Ranveer Singh in the film '83'.