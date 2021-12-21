Advertisement
Tuesday, Dec 21, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Mohanlal Explains Why It Took 20 Years To Make 'Marakkar'

The film was released in theatres earlier this month after a long wait and earned mixed reviews from critics.

Mohanlal Explains Why It Took 20 Years To Make 'Marakkar'
Actor Mohanlal in 'Marakkar.' | Instagram/ @mohanlal

Trending

Mohanlal Explains Why It Took 20 Years To Make 'Marakkar'
outlookindia.com
2021-12-21T14:56:59+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

More stories from Outlook Web Bureau
View All

Published: 21 Dec 2021, Updated: 21 Dec 2021 2:56 pm

The character of Kunjali Marakkar IV has long been a dream of Malayalam actor Mohanlal. To create 'Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea,' the actor had to wait nearly 20 years for film technology to become more available to the Malayalam film industry.

The filmmakers had to wait almost two years after finishing the production because of the interruption created by the Covid-19 pandemic. The film was released in theatres earlier this month after a long wait and earned mixed reviews from critics. It was also recently made accessible on Amazon Prime Video for streaming.

In a recent interview with The Indian Express, Mohanlal explained why it took 20 years to complete the film, he said, "It is a big film and it was not easy to make such a film in Malayalam back in the day. Marakkar is totally dependent on water. And to create that war effects at sea were not easy at the time. Even for Kaalapani, we found it very difficult to work on its special effects. At that time, we had to go to Hong Kong to work on the VFX scenes. Now, we can do a lot with CGI. We spent one year just working on the special effects for this film. There is a time for everything, and Marrakar’s time is now."

When Mohanlal was asked about any particular scene in 'Marakkar' that challenged him, the actor said, "It is not my expectations (that matter). Somebody standing there and watching me, he’s called the director. I’m 100 per cent dependent on my director. I fully trust him. Sometimes, he asks me if he wants one more take and I think about what was missing and try to deliver it. Performing a scene is not that challenging. I believe that nothing is impossible in acting. Everything is possible. That’s why it is called make-believe. If you are wrong, the director will give you notes and you can do retakes. In Marakkar the challenge was doing action sequences."

Talking about the preparation of his role, he said, "It is a costume drama so we did a lot of pre-production work. Doing a scene, we don’t need so much preparation or brainstorming sessions on that character. It is a make-believe thing. Nobody knows about Marakkar and you are putting everything together in the film. And doing a film with Priyadarshan is like going on a picnic for me. It is my 46th film with him."

From the Magazine

Poverty Porn: Making Heroes Out Of People Just Struggling To Survive

Poverty In Bihar: Government Numbers Hide Real Story

How Caste Equations Continue To Shape Bihar’s Economic Fortunes

A Trafficked Woman, A Young Hotel Cleaner: Poverty’s Children Of Kishanganj

Street Diary | A Rickshaw-puller’s Take On Life And Lockdown

'Marakkar: Lion Of The Arabian Sea' is based in the 16th century and tells the story of titular character Kunjali Marakkar IV. The film also stars Arjun Sarja, Prabhu, Manju Warrier, Keerthy Suresh, Mukesh Siddiqui, and Nedmudi Venu amongst others.

Tags

Outlook Web Bureau Mohanlal New Delhi Movies Actor/Actress Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Sanjay Dutt 'Tired Of Requesting Raju Hirani' For 'Munna Bhai 3'; Asks Fans to Appeal To The Director

Sanjay Dutt 'Tired Of Requesting Raju Hirani' For 'Munna Bhai 3'; Asks Fans to Appeal To The Director

Indian Ocean Delighted To Compose Songs For Play Based On Ambedkar’s Life

Comedy-King Govinda Turns 58, Says He Misses His Mother

Samantha Ruth Prabhu On Her Song 'Oo Antava' In 'Pushpa': 'Being Sexy Is Hard Work'

The Changing Face Of Beauty: Why Beauty Pageants Are Losing Their Charm In India

'Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2' Script Not Ready, Says Director Kabir Khan After Salman Khan Confirmed The Sequel

Athiya Shetty Opens Up About Facing Bodyshaming For 'Being Skinny'

Bhanu Uday Goswami: OTT Has Completely Changed The Course Of My Career

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Jingle Bells! Cities Decked Up In Lights Ahead Of Christmas

Jingle Bells! Cities Decked Up In Lights Ahead Of Christmas

The Iceman Cometh: Cold Wave Grips North India

The Iceman Cometh: Cold Wave Grips North India

Ashes 2021-22, 2nd Test: Australia Beat England By 275 Runs, Take 2-0 Lead

Ashes 2021-22, 2nd Test: Australia Beat England By 275 Runs, Take 2-0 Lead

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Keanu Reeves To Join The MCU As A Superhero?

Keanu Reeves To Join The MCU As A Superhero?

Aishwarya Rai Panama Papers Case: Here's What The ED Asked The Actress

Aishwarya Rai Panama Papers Case: Here's What The ED Asked The Actress

Top 10 Hindi-Pop Hits Of 2021

Top 10 Hindi-Pop Hits Of 2021

Ashmit Patel Plans To Re-Launch Music Label, Is Working On His DJ Career

Ashmit Patel Plans To Re-Launch Music Label, Is Working On His DJ Career

Read More from Outlook

Rajasthan | Five Challenges For Congress Government As It Completes Three Years In Power

Rajasthan | Five Challenges For Congress Government As It Completes Three Years In Power

Tabeenah Anjum / Giving loan waivers to farmers and creating jobs for the unemployed appear to be most difficult for Rajasthan Congress. What are its challenges ahead?

TMC Set To Sweep Kolkata Municipal Elections, Left Likely To Overtake BJP

TMC Set To Sweep Kolkata Municipal Elections, Left Likely To Overtake BJP

Snigdhendu Bhattacharya / West Bengal: In Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) Elections, TMC has won 134 seats, BJP—which is the main opposition party in the state assembly, has won two seats, the Left parties were leading in one seat, and the Congress has won two seats. The independents are slated to join TMC.

PAK Vs KOR, ACT Semis, Live: Pakistan Face Litmus Test

PAK Vs KOR, ACT Semis, Live: Pakistan Face Litmus Test

Koushik Paul / Along with India, Pakistan are the joint defending champions of the Asian Champions Trophy hockey for men. Get here live scores of PAK vs KOR first semifinal.

Explainer | Will Aadhaar-Voter ID Link Lead To Privacy Breach And Mass Disenfranchisement?

Explainer | Will Aadhaar-Voter ID Link Lead To Privacy Breach And Mass Disenfranchisement?

Priyam Shukla / While the centre says that the bill passes all the legal scrutinies, it is feared that the Election Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021 to link Aadhar with Voter ID may lead to mass disenfranchisement.

Advertisement