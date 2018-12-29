﻿
Miss Africa's Hair Catches Fire Minutes After Winning Beauty Pageant Crown

The 24-year-old Dorcas Kasinde suffered no injuries due to the stray spark that set ablaze her wig.

Outlook Web Bureau 29 December 2018
Miss Africa 2018 from Congo had her hair caught on fire minutes after winning the beauty pageant crown.

Miss Congo Dorcas Kasinde's wig caught fire amid the pyrotechnics celebrating her coronation as Miss Africa 2018, the rt reported.

The 24-year-old suffered no injuries due to the stray spark that blazed the winner's wig. She was awarded $35,000 in prize money along with a sports utility vehicle, the report said.

Kasinde posted a video on twitter after the unfortunate event to let people know she was alright and thanked for the support on Instagram.

“I’m good. My hair… it’s okay. I feel good now. Thank you!” she said in a video posted on the competitions’ Twitter account.

“I’m so happy and I want to thank you all to come tonight to support me and support me on social media,” she added.

Kasinde beat Nigeria’s Chiamaka Nnaemeka and Zambia’s Gladys Kayumba to win the title of Miss Africa 2018, People reported.

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Delhi Beauty Pageants Fire Arts & Entertainment

