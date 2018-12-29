Miss Africa's Hair Catches Fire Minutes After Winning Beauty Pageant Crown

Miss Africa 2018 from Congo had her hair caught on fire minutes after winning the beauty pageant crown.

Miss Congo Dorcas Kasinde's wig caught fire amid the pyrotechnics celebrating her coronation as Miss Africa 2018, the rt reported.

Miss congo's wig caught fire on stage shortly after she won the Miss Africa 2018 beauty pageant in calabar yesterday, December 27th. pic.twitter.com/ISKKHZgsXo — Endless Joy (@EndlessJoyblog) December 28, 2018

The 24-year-old suffered no injuries due to the stray spark that blazed the winner's wig. She was awarded $35,000 in prize money along with a sports utility vehicle, the report said.

Kasinde posted a video on twitter after the unfortunate event to let people know she was alright and thanked for the support on Instagram.

“I’m good. My hair… it’s okay. I feel good now. Thank you!” she said in a video posted on the competitions’ Twitter account.

“I’m so happy and I want to thank you all to come tonight to support me and support me on social media,” she added.

Here comes The New Winner of Miss Africa 2018 held in the city of calabar,Nigeria

Queen, Dorcas Kasinde @dorcas_dienda as she sends a message to all her fans.

She’s fine & happy to be the Miss Africa 2018 Calabar #missafrica2018calabar #missafrica #entourageinvasion #pageant pic.twitter.com/TQEXebr0vr — Entourage Invasion (@entourageinvas1) December 28, 2018

Kasinde beat Nigeria’s Chiamaka Nnaemeka and Zambia’s Gladys Kayumba to win the title of Miss Africa 2018, People reported.