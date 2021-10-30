Mila Kunis Says Husband Ashton Kutcher’s Method Acting In ‘Jobs’ Was ‘Dumb’

Hollywood star Mila Kunis has revealed that her husband, Ashton Kutcher, landed up in the hospital while filming for his role of the late Steve Jobs. During an interview on ‘Hot Ones’, the actress, while fact-checking her husband's prior visit on the program in 2019, recounted how Kutcher didn't disclose the whole story of his pancreatitis crisis.

"He's downplaying it. He was dumb. He also only ate grapes at one point. It's so stupid" Kunis said. She continued about the method acting mishap. "We ended up in the hospital, twice, with pancreatitis," she said. "So, fact check, yes, it was really dumb," she added and said she does not support this "stupid" acting technique.

Kutcher played Steve Jobs in the 2013 biopic, ‘Jobs’. Taking on Steve's rigorous fruit diet was part of getting into character, Kutcher also had severe back discomfort after ingesting a large quantity of carrot juice. "Two weeks before we started shooting, all of a sudden I had this pain in my back and through the night it got worse and worse and worse and worse," Ashton previously shared on ‘Hot Ones’

"And then I'm getting freaked out, like ‘This is the ghost of Steve Jobs taking over my pancreas,' and I'm freaking out and it turns out it was the carrot juice causing this crazy pancreatitis," he had added.

Meanwhile, Kunis also mentioned her role in two animated projects supported by NFTs, ‘Gimmicks and Stoner Cats’, on the episode. The episodes would not have been able to be made in the usual TV market, according to the actress, and ‘Gimmicks’ is a "choose your own adventure"-style show that ends each episode with a cliff-hanger.

(With Inputs From Pinkvilla)