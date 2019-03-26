﻿
Home »  Website »  Arts & Entertainment »  Michael Jackson 's Daughter Paris Jackson 'On The Mend' And Looking Forward For Her 21st Birthday

Michael Jackson 's Daughter Paris Jackson 'On The Mend' And Looking Forward For Her 21st Birthday

Model Paris Jackson, daughter of late pop star Michael Jackson, is "on the mend" and looking forward to her 21st birthday in April after a medical scare.

Outlook Web Bureau 26 March 2019
Michael Jackson 's Daughter Paris Jackson 'On The Mend' And Looking Forward For Her 21st Birthday
Michael Jackson 's Daughter Paris Jackson 'On The Mend' And Looking Forward For Her 21st Birthday
outlookindia.com
2019-03-26T14:14:04+0530

On March 16, an ambulance was called to Paris Jackson's home after an incident. There were initially reports that she had attempted suicide, but Paris quickly shut down those rumours on social media. 

She called the rumours "lies". Paris was later seen with her boyfriend Gabriel Glenn. She was all smiles as they enjoyed KFC.

According to a source, the events of last week have seemingly been left in the past because she is "doing much better". The source told eonline.com: "She is really on the mend and is listening to people who are giving her solid direction." 

"She's been much more positive lately, so it's great to know she is doing a lot better." She turns 21 on April 3.  "Everyone is hoping this is going to be a new day for Paris," the source said.

IANS

 

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Michael Jackson Los Angeles Entertainment Arts & Entertainment Arts & Entertainment

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Airbus Announces Deal With China Amid Boeing Crisis
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS


Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters