Advertisement
Tuesday, Dec 28, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Meghan Markle Wins Long Fought Battle With UK Tabloid

After years of legal wrangling, Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, has received a written apology from the publishers of a British tabloid newspaper.

Meghan Markle Wins Long Fought Battle With UK Tabloid
Meghan Markle receives a front-page apology. | Instagram

Trending

Meghan Markle Wins Long Fought Battle With UK Tabloid
outlookindia.com
2021-12-28T16:39:25+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

More stories from Outlook Web Bureau
View All

Published: 28 Dec 2021, Updated: 28 Dec 2021 4:39 pm

After more than two years of legal wrangling, the decision had been made. The London High Court, according to Deadline, ordered the UK tabloid to print a front-page apology in February 2019 for invading Meghan Markle's privacy by printing parts of a five-page letter to her father after her wedding to Prince Harry in 2018.

The Deadline futher reported that, “The Duchess of Sussex wins her legal case for copyright infringement against Associated Newspapers for articles published in The Mail on Sunday and posted on Mail Online,” Sunday’s front page notice read.

“Following a hearing on 19-20 January, 2021, and a further hearing on 5 May, 2021, the Court has given judgment for the Duchess of Sussex on her claim for copyright infringement. The Court found that Associated Newspapers infringed her copyright by publishing extracts of her handwritten letter to her father in The Mail on Sunday and on Mail Online. Financial remedies have been agreed,” the apology continued.

The Court further ordered that the apology be posted on the MailOnline homepage "for a period of one week," along with a link to the entire, official verdict.  Along with other printed apologies, Meghan Markle will receive roughly $1.7 million in compensation, which would cover 90 percent of her legal expenditures incurred in her battle with the UK publisher.

Shortly after the Dec. 2 ruling, Meghan Markle stated, “This is a victory not just for me, but for anyone who has ever felt scared to stand up for what’s right.”

From the Magazine

AFSPA: Memories And Mourning In Nagaland’s Cycle Of Violence

Manipur Under AFSPA: Poignant Stories Of Rape, Fake Encounter And Unending Wait For Justice

Back To Where It Began: Six Decades Later, Assam Continues To Bleed Under AFSPA

Darkness At Noon: Stories Of Pain And Suffering In Battle-Scarred Kashmir

AFSPA: A Law That Is Discriminatory, Exclusionary, Racist

“While this win is precedent setting, what matters most is that we are now collectively brave enough to reshape a tabloid industry that conditions people to be cruel, and profits from the lies and pain that they create,” she said.

Tags

Outlook Web Bureau Meghan Markle Prince Harry Mumbai Duke and Duchess Queen of England Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Delhi Government Shuts Theatres; Film Producers And Exhibitors Scared Of Another Lockdown Like Situation

Delhi Government Shuts Theatres; Film Producers And Exhibitors Scared Of Another Lockdown Like Situation

Iqbal Khan, Wife Sneha Expecting Their Second Child

Shahid Kapoor Reveals How Father Pankaj Kapur Would React After Seeing Him In A Kissing Scene

Did Karan Johar Take A Dig At Kartik Aaryan For 'Dostana 2'?

Karan Johar Has An Exasperated Response To Young Actors Asking For Rs 20-30 Crore

'Jersey' Starring Shahid Kapoor Postponed Amid Rising Omicron Scare

Siddharth Malhotra And Kiara Advani Take-Off To Ring In New Year Celebrations

Vijay Deverakonda To Share Multiple Updates On 'Liger' In Coming Days

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

IND Vs SA, 1st Test, Day 3: India Lead South Africa By 146 Runs

IND Vs SA, 1st Test, Day 3: India Lead South Africa By 146 Runs

Delhi Doctors' Protests Against Delay In NEET-PG Flares Up

Delhi Doctors' Protests Against Delay In NEET-PG Flares Up

Environment: The Year That Was 2021

Environment: The Year That Was 2021

Biggest Newsmakers From Entertainment In 2021

Biggest Newsmakers From Entertainment In 2021

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Nicole Kidman Talks About Replacing Cate Blanchett In 'Being the Ricardos'

Nicole Kidman Talks About Replacing Cate Blanchett In 'Being the Ricardos'

Yearender 2021: Top 10 Indie Songs This Year

Yearender 2021: Top 10 Indie Songs This Year

Raveena Tandon Pens A Humorous Wish For Her First Hero Salman Khan

Raveena Tandon Pens A Humorous Wish For Her First Hero Salman Khan

Brad Pitt Opens Up About Suicidal Rumours Post Split With Angelina Jolie

Brad Pitt Opens Up About Suicidal Rumours Post Split With Angelina Jolie

Read More from Outlook

Delhi On Yellow Alert As Covid-19 Cases Spike: Here's What's Open And What's Not

Delhi On Yellow Alert As Covid-19 Cases Spike: Here's What's Open And What's Not

Outlook Web Desk / The Delhi Disaster Management Authority on Tuesday sounded a yellow alert and ordered the closure of schools, colleges, cinemas and gyms with immediate effect.

Haridwar Dharam Sansad: Pakistan Lodges Strong Protest Against Hate Speech In India

Haridwar Dharam Sansad: Pakistan Lodges Strong Protest Against Hate Speech In India

Seema Guha / Pakistan summoned Indian Charge d'Affaires in Islamabad, Suresh Kumar over the open call for violence against Muslims in an event in Haridwar.

1st Test, Day 3: Shami Fifer Rocks SA; IND Lead By 146 Runs

1st Test, Day 3: Shami Fifer Rocks SA; IND Lead By 146 Runs

Jayanta Oinam / Catch Day 3 highlights and cricket scores of the first Test between South Africa vs India at Centurion.

Kapurthala Lynching A 'Planned Murder'? Police Say No Evidence Of 'Sacrilege'

Kapurthala Lynching A 'Planned Murder'? Police Say No Evidence Of 'Sacrilege'

Ashutosh Sharma / The mob lynching of a young man inside a Gurudwara near Nijampur village in Kapurthala in Punjab has led to arrests and outrage.

Advertisement