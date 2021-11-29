'MayDay,' Directed By Ajay Devgn, Has Been Renamed 'Runway 34'

Bollywood superstar Devgn on Monday announced that his upcoming directorial venture is now newly titled as 'Runway 34', which will be featuring Bachchan and Singh.

Billed as an edge-of-the-seat drama, the film was earlier titled by the name 'MayDay'.

Devgn, who also stars in the movie, unveiled the new title in a series of three posters on Twitter.

The three posters featured separate character posters.

" 'MayDay' is now 'Runway 34'. A high-octane thriller inspired by true events that is special to me, for reasons more than one! #Runway34 - Landing on Eid, April 29, 2022, as promised," read the caption of the tweet.

'Runway 34' marks Devgn's third directorial, after 'U Me Aur Hum' in 2008 and 'Shivaay' in 2016.

The team commenced shooting last year in December.

In the film, Devgn will appear as a pilot and Singh as his co-pilot, the makers have kept the details of Bachchan's character under wraps. It also stars Angira Dhar. Singh and Devgn's character poster penned down ''Brace for impact'' and ''Flying with his eyed shut'' respectively.

'Runway 34' will be released on April 29, 2022 under the banner Ajay Devgn FFilms. The film will face theatrical clashes with Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria's 'Heropanti 2' which is also set to release on the very same day.

Devgn's upcoming films include S. S Rajamouli's 'RRR', Amit Sharma's 'Maidan', a sports biographical drama and Gangubai Kathiawadi.

[With Inputs From PTI]