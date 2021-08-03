Actor Matt Damon has issued a statement in which he has clarified that he has never made any homophobic slurs, defending his interview over the weekend in which he said he retired the use of the word ‘f****t’ in his house, after a conversation with his daughter.

“I have never called anyone 'f****t' in my personal life. I do not use slurs of any kind. During a recent interview, I recalled a discussion I had with my daughter where I attempted to contextualize for her the progress that has been made — though by no means completed — since I was growing up in Boston and, as a child, heard the word 'f--' used on the street before I knew what it even referred to," the actor said in a statement, as reported by People.

"I explained that that word was used constantly and casually and was even a line of dialogue in a movie of mine (‘Stuck on You!’) as recently as 2003....

