Sunday, Oct 03, 2021
Manoj Bajpayee’s Father RK Bajpayee Dies In Delhi After Prolonged Illness

According to a statement issued, Manoj Bajpayee's father RK Bajpayee, had been extremely critical in the last few days.

Manoj Bajpyee's father was admitted to a hospital in Delhi in September. | Source: Instagram

2021-10-03T13:14:49+05:30
Published: 03 Oct 2021, Updated: 03 Oct 2021 1:14 pm

Bollywood actor Manoj Bajpayee’s father, who was in a Delhi hospital since last month, died on Sunday morning in the Capital.

A statement released by Manoj Bajpayee’s spokesperson, confirmed the news.  “Padmashree winner Manoj Bajpayee's father R.K Bajpayee passed away at the age of 83 years, today morning. Manoj's father condition was very critical past few days. After hearing the news Manoj had rushed to Delhi, from Kerala where he was shooting for his next project,” the spokesperson said in a statement.

The statement added that the funeral for Manoj Bajpayee’s father would take place on Sunday afternoon at the Nigam Bodh Ghat in Delhi.

RK Bajpayee was admitted to a Delhi hospital in September.

Bajpayee has been always talking highly about his father. In a recent interview, he had opened up about how his father had pushed him to pursue his passion.

Future Of Education: Are Curriculum Changes Politically Motivated?

When Caste, Gender, Women’s Movement Were All 'Out Of Syllabus'

What Stories Should We Share With Our Children?

Relooking, Retelling And Rereading Women In The Epics

Challenges Notwithstanding, Why US Wants ‘Partnership Of The 21st Century’ To Blossom With India

"I came from my village in Bihar to Delhi at the age of 18. I joined Delhi University. Finishing my graduation was my father's dream. He did not want me to leave my studies. So I really wanted to fulfil his dream and somehow managed to complete the course and take a degree," Bajpayee had said in a heartfelt interview.

