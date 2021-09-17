Friday, Sep 17, 2021
Manoj Bajpayee's Father, RK Bajpayee, Critical And Admitted To A Hospital

Bollywood actor Manoj Bajpayee’s father has been admitted to a Delhi hospital. His condition is really critical, and the actor rushed to Delhi from Kerala where he was busy in a shoot.

Manoj Bajpayee With His Father | Instagram

Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

Published: 17 Sep 2021, Updated: 17 Sep 2021 4:57 pm

Actor Manoj Bajpayee's father, RK Bajpayee, is in a critical condition. He is 83-years-old. He has been admitted to a Delhi hospital, and Bajpayee has rushed to the aide of his father leaving all his shoots and commitments behind, just like a doting son. As per the reports, Bajpayee was shooting for his next project in Kerala when he came to know the news, and he immediately took a flight to Delhi to be by the side of his father in his critical condition.

Bajpayee has been always talking highly about his father. In a recent ANI interview, he had opened up about how his father had pushed him to pursue his passion. "I came from my village in Bihar to Delhi at the age of 18. I joined Delhi University. Finishing my graduation was my father's dream. He did not want me to leave my studies. So I really wanted to fulfil his dream and somehow managed to complete the course and take a degree," Bajpayee had said in a heartfelt interview.

