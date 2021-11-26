Advertisement
Friday, Nov 26, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Ranveer Singh Releases '83' Teaser, Leaves Fans Asking For More

The film will be released in theatres on December 24 and is based on India's historic World Cup victory in 1983.

Ranveer Singh Releases '83' Teaser, Leaves Fans Asking For More
Makers Of '83 Release The Much-Anticipated Teaser For The Ranveer Singh Starrer | Instagram/@83thefilm

Trending

Ranveer Singh Releases '83' Teaser, Leaves Fans Asking For More
outlookindia.com
2021-11-26T14:33:56+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 26 Nov 2021, Updated: 26 Nov 2021 2:33 pm

Actor Ranveer Singh released the teaser of his much-awaited film, '83' on Friday. The film's trailer will be unveiled on November 30th, and the film will be released in theatres on December 24th.

The teaser captures a crucial moment where, in the match against West Indies, Singh's character Kapil Dev and actor Jatin Sarna's character Yashpal Sharma are seen running towards each other with their eyes on the dropping ball and aim to catch it. 

The camera fades out at the exact moment, leaving the audience hanging in thrill and suspense.

'83', directed by Kabir Khan, is one of the year's most anticipated films. The movie is based on India's historic World Cup victory in 1983.

From the Magazine

Roses Among Thorns: The Many Solidarities Of Diverse Protests

Farm Law Repeal Has Given New Life To Idea Of Protest In India

An ‘Untouchable’ Story: My Life As A Protest

Wonder Women Leading Indians’ Battle

How JP Movement Shaped Bihar And India’s Politics

Singh will take up Kapil Dev's role in the film. Jiiva, Saqib Saleem, Jatin Sarna, Chirag Patil, Dinker Sharma, Nishant Dahiya, Harrdy Sandhu, Sahil Khattar, Ammy Virk, Addinath Kothare, Dhairya Karwa, R Badree, and Pankaj Tripathi also feature in the film. Romi, Kapil Dev's wife, will be played by Deepika Padukone.

'83', a Kabir Khan Films production, is presented by Reliance Entertainment and Phantom Films. On the December 24, 2021, Reliance Entertainment and PVR Pictures will release the film in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam, as well as in 3D.

The Tamil and Telugu versions of the film will be presented by Kamal Haasan's Raajkamal Films International and Akkineni Nagarjuna's Annapurna Studios, in collaboration with Reliance Entertainment.

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Kabir Khan Ranveer Singh Deepika Padukone Mumbai World Cup 1983 Indian film industry Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Aamir Khan: Primary Job To Entertain People, Notion I Do Only Socially Relevant Films Not True

Aamir Khan: Primary Job To Entertain People, Notion I Do Only Socially Relevant Films Not True

Singer Shrradha Pandit Approaches Oshiwara Police Over 'Threat' From Ex Manager

Searching For The Thin Line Between Film Promotions And Excessive Marketing

Katrina Kaif-Starrer 'Phone Bhoot’ Set To Release In July 2022

Jeremy Renner: My Feelings For 'Hawkeye' Have Only Deepened

Priyanka Chopra Lauded For Jonas Brothers Family Roast By Several Celebrities

Amitabh Bachchan: "India Acted With Remarkable Restraint" After 26/11

'Antim: The Final Truth': Twitterati Reacts To Salman Khan's Film

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

A Year In Protest

A Year In Protest

IND Vs NZ, 1st Test: New Zealand Openers Dominate India On Day 2

IND Vs NZ, 1st Test: New Zealand Openers Dominate India On Day 2

Orange The World: End Violence Against Women Now!

Orange The World: End Violence Against Women Now!

26/11: 13 Years On, These Iconic Images Remain Etched In India’s Memory

26/11: 13 Years On, These Iconic Images Remain Etched In India’s Memory

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Best Wildcard Entrants Of 'Bigg Boss' Over The Years

Best Wildcard Entrants Of 'Bigg Boss' Over The Years

Monsta X Becomes Fastest K-Pop Act To Win A Music Award

Monsta X Becomes Fastest K-Pop Act To Win A Music Award

'Satyameva Jayate 2' Movie Review: Anything Goes!

'Satyameva Jayate 2' Movie Review: Anything Goes!

26/11 Mumbai Terror Attacks: Films, Documentaries, Shows That Capture the Horrors Of The Terrifying Incident

26/11 Mumbai Terror Attacks: Films, Documentaries, Shows That Capture the Horrors Of The Terrifying Incident

Read More from Outlook

Roses Among Thorns: The Many Solidarities Of Diverse Protests

Roses Among Thorns: The Many Solidarities Of Diverse Protests

Chinki Sinha / Every act of dissent is an art. Of pain and pathos. Of hope and new dawn. It’s their story. It’s everyone’s story.

Jai Kisan: Success Of Farmers' Protest Proves The Strength Of Their Convictions

Jai Kisan: Success Of Farmers' Protest Proves The Strength Of Their Convictions

Tanvir Aeijaz / Farmers’ movement reaffirms that peasants are makers of their own rebellion.

IND Vs NZ, 1st Test: Young, Latham Help Kiwis Finish Day 2 At 129/0

IND Vs NZ, 1st Test: Young, Latham Help Kiwis Finish Day 2 At 129/0

Koushik Paul / In reply to India's 345 all out, half-centuries from Will Young and Tom Latham have kept New Zealand in the hunt at stumps on Day 2 in Kanpur.

Machimar Nagar: The Fishermen’s Colony; An Entry Gate For 26/11 Terrorists

Machimar Nagar: The Fishermen’s Colony; An Entry Gate For 26/11 Terrorists

Haima Deshpande / 13 years ago on this day, eight terrorists from Pakistan arrived by sea on the shores of this fishermen colony-Machchimar Nagar, to launch an attack in India’s financial capital.

Advertisement