Ranveer Singh Releases '83' Teaser, Leaves Fans Asking For More

Actor Ranveer Singh released the teaser of his much-awaited film, '83' on Friday. The film's trailer will be unveiled on November 30th, and the film will be released in theatres on December 24th.

The teaser captures a crucial moment where, in the match against West Indies, Singh's character Kapil Dev and actor Jatin Sarna's character Yashpal Sharma are seen running towards each other with their eyes on the dropping ball and aim to catch it.

The camera fades out at the exact moment, leaving the audience hanging in thrill and suspense.

'83', directed by Kabir Khan, is one of the year's most anticipated films. The movie is based on India's historic World Cup victory in 1983.

Singh will take up Kapil Dev's role in the film. Jiiva, Saqib Saleem, Jatin Sarna, Chirag Patil, Dinker Sharma, Nishant Dahiya, Harrdy Sandhu, Sahil Khattar, Ammy Virk, Addinath Kothare, Dhairya Karwa, R Badree, and Pankaj Tripathi also feature in the film. Romi, Kapil Dev's wife, will be played by Deepika Padukone.

'83', a Kabir Khan Films production, is presented by Reliance Entertainment and Phantom Films. On the December 24, 2021, Reliance Entertainment and PVR Pictures will release the film in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam, as well as in 3D.

The Tamil and Telugu versions of the film will be presented by Kamal Haasan's Raajkamal Films International and Akkineni Nagarjuna's Annapurna Studios, in collaboration with Reliance Entertainment.