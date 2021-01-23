January 23, 2021
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  Arts & Entertainment  »  Madhur Bhandarkar Reveals Teaser Poster Of 'India Lockdown' Movie, Shares Details

Madhur Bhandarkar Reveals Teaser Poster Of 'India Lockdown' Movie, Shares Details

Madhur Bhandarkar took to Instagram to share photos from the film's 'muhurat' ceremony and tagged the cast and crew of the film.

Outlook Web Bureau 23 January 2021
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Madhur Bhandarkar Reveals Teaser Poster Of 'India Lockdown' Movie, Shares Details
"India Lockdown" will begin shooting from next week
Instagram
Madhur Bhandarkar Reveals Teaser Poster Of 'India Lockdown' Movie, Shares Details
outlookindia.com
2021-01-23T14:16:49+05:30

Critically acclaimed director and national awardee  Madhur Bhandarkar announced his next film "India Lockdown" on Instagram today. He said the shooting will begin from next week. 

Madhur Bhandarkar  took to Instagram to share photos from the film's 'muhurat' ceremony and tagged the  cast and crew of the film. In another post, he shared a teaser poster of his awaited film "India Lockdown"

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Madhur Bhandarkar (@imbhandarkar)

Interestingly, the movie revolves around people's lives during the pandemic and how the unprecendeted lockdown impacted their daily life. 

"India Lockdown" will feature an ensemble cast of Prateik Babbar, Sai Tamhankar, Shweta Basu Prasad, Prakash Belawadi and Aahana Kumra, among others.

It is produced by Bhandarkar Entertainment and PJ Motion Pictures.

Bhandarkar is known for films such as "Chandni Bar", "Page 3", "Traffic Signal", "Fashion"

 

(With PTI inputs)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Anger Misdirected, I Am Still Learning: Richa Chadha On Madam Chief Minister Poster Row

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Bollywood Lockdown Arts & Entertainment

More from Arts & Entertainment

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos