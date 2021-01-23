Madhur Bhandarkar Reveals Teaser Poster Of 'India Lockdown' Movie, Shares Details

Critically acclaimed director and national awardee Madhur Bhandarkar announced his next film "India Lockdown" on Instagram today. He said the shooting will begin from next week.

Madhur Bhandarkar took to Instagram to share photos from the film's 'muhurat' ceremony and tagged the cast and crew of the film. In another post, he shared a teaser poster of his awaited film "India Lockdown"

Interestingly, the movie revolves around people's lives during the pandemic and how the unprecendeted lockdown impacted their daily life.

"India Lockdown" will feature an ensemble cast of Prateik Babbar, Sai Tamhankar, Shweta Basu Prasad, Prakash Belawadi and Aahana Kumra, among others.

It is produced by Bhandarkar Entertainment and PJ Motion Pictures.

Bhandarkar is known for films such as "Chandni Bar", "Page 3", "Traffic Signal", "Fashion"

(With PTI inputs)

