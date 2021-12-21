Actress Priyanka Chopra made a flawless transition from Bollywood to Hollywood, and her mother, Madhu Chopra, took to Instagram to express her appreciation for her daughter ahead of the premiere of 'The Matrix Resurrections.'

Chopra's mother sent an appreciation post for her daughter on Monday (December 20), along with best wishes for her future projects. Along with a beautiful picture where the duo are all dressed up in shimmery outfits, Madhu Chopra penned a heartfelt appreciation note.

Chopra's family cheered her on during the film's global premiere, making it a really memorable occasion. The actress is all smiles in a photo released from what appears to be a private jet, as she poses with her mother, Dr. Madhu Chopra, father-in-law Kevin Jonas, and mother-in-law Denise Jonas although she seems to be missing her husband Nick Jonas. Her team was also photographed and the actress acknowledged them and thanked them.

The actress has been quite busy with the film promotions, and she joined the cast of 'The Matrix Resurrections' at the premiere of the film in California, USA on the 22nd of December. The film was originally set to be released on May 21 in the United Kingdom and the United States earlier this year. Due to filming delays, it was pushed out to April 1, 2022. Although now the film will now be released in theaters and on HBO Max on December 24.