Advertisement
Tuesday, Dec 21, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Priyanka Chopra's Mother Madhu Chopra All Smiles As She Congratulates Daughter For 'The Matrix Resurrections'

Priyanka Chopra's mother penned an appreciation post for her daughter on her Instagram handle ahead of the films premier.

Priyanka Chopra's Mother Madhu Chopra All Smiles As She Congratulates Daughter For 'The Matrix Resurrections'
The mother-daughter duo is winning hearts on social-media. | Instagram\Madhuchopra

Trending

Priyanka Chopra's Mother Madhu Chopra All Smiles As She Congratulates Daughter For 'The Matrix Resurrections'
outlookindia.com
2021-12-21T16:42:45+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

More stories from Outlook Web Bureau
View All

Published: 21 Dec 2021, Updated: 21 Dec 2021 4:42 pm

Actress Priyanka Chopra made a flawless transition from Bollywood to Hollywood, and her mother, Madhu Chopra, took to Instagram to express her appreciation for her daughter ahead of the premiere of 'The Matrix Resurrections.'

Chopra's mother sent an appreciation post for her daughter on Monday (December 20), along with best wishes for her future projects. Along with a beautiful picture where the duo are all dressed up in shimmery outfits, Madhu Chopra penned a heartfelt appreciation note.

Chopra's family cheered her on during the film's global premiere, making it a really memorable occasion. The actress is all smiles in a photo released from what appears to be a private jet, as she poses with her mother, Dr. Madhu Chopra, father-in-law Kevin Jonas, and mother-in-law Denise Jonas although she seems to be missing her husband Nick Jonas. Her team was also photographed and the actress  acknowledged  them and thanked them.

 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

The actress has been quite busy with the film promotions, and she joined the cast of 'The Matrix Resurrections' at the premiere of the film in California, USA on the 22nd of December. The film was originally set to be released on May 21 in the United Kingdom and the United States earlier this year. Due to filming delays, it was pushed out to April 1, 2022. Although now the film will now be released in theaters and on HBO Max on December 24.

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

 

From the Magazine

Poverty Porn: Making Heroes Out Of People Just Struggling To Survive

Poverty In Bihar: Government Numbers Hide Real Story

How Caste Equations Continue To Shape Bihar’s Economic Fortunes

A Trafficked Woman, A Young Hotel Cleaner: Poverty’s Children Of Kishanganj

Street Diary | A Rickshaw-puller’s Take On Life And Lockdown

Tags

Outlook Web Bureau Priyanka Chopra Nick Jonas Mumbai Bollywood Hollywood Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Mohanlal Explains Why It Took 20 Years To Make 'Marakkar'

Mohanlal Explains Why It Took 20 Years To Make 'Marakkar'

Bollywood And Hollywood Celebrities Listed In The Panama Papers

Sanjay Dutt 'Tired Of Requesting Raju Hirani' For 'Munna Bhai 3'; Asks Fans to Appeal To The Director

Indian Ocean Delighted To Compose Songs For Play Based On Ambedkar’s Life

Comedy-King Govinda Turns 58, Says He Misses His Mother

Samantha Ruth Prabhu On Her Song 'Oo Antava' In 'Pushpa': 'Being Sexy Is Hard Work'

The Changing Face Of Beauty: Why Beauty Pageants Are Losing Their Charm In India

'Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2' Script Not Ready, Says Director Kabir Khan After Salman Khan Confirmed The Sequel

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Jingle Bells! Cities Decked Up In Lights Ahead Of Christmas

Jingle Bells! Cities Decked Up In Lights Ahead Of Christmas

The Iceman Cometh: Cold Wave Grips North India

The Iceman Cometh: Cold Wave Grips North India

Ashes 2021-22, 2nd Test: Australia Beat England By 275 Runs, Take 2-0 Lead

Ashes 2021-22, 2nd Test: Australia Beat England By 275 Runs, Take 2-0 Lead

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Athiya Shetty Opens Up About Facing Bodyshaming For 'Being Skinny'

Athiya Shetty Opens Up About Facing Bodyshaming For 'Being Skinny'

Bhanu Uday Goswami: OTT Has Completely Changed The Course Of My Career

Bhanu Uday Goswami: OTT Has Completely Changed The Course Of My Career

Keanu Reeves To Join The MCU As A Superhero?

Keanu Reeves To Join The MCU As A Superhero?

Aishwarya Rai Panama Papers Case: Here's What The ED Asked The Actress

Aishwarya Rai Panama Papers Case: Here's What The ED Asked The Actress

Read More from Outlook

Delimitation Commission Forever Ends The Dream Of A Kashmiri CM In J&K?

Delimitation Commission Forever Ends The Dream Of A Kashmiri CM In J&K?

Naseer Ganai / The Delimitation Commission's proposals to add six seats in Jammu and only one in Kashmir have led to protests from several political parties in Jammu and Kashmir.

TMC Set To Sweep Kolkata Municipal Elections, Left Likely To Overtake BJP

TMC Set To Sweep Kolkata Municipal Elections, Left Likely To Overtake BJP

Snigdhendu Bhattacharya / West Bengal: In Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) Elections, TMC has won 134 seats, BJP—which is the main opposition party in the state assembly, has won two seats, the Left parties were leading in one seat, and the Congress has won two seats. The independents are slated to join TMC.

PAK Vs KOR, ACT Semis, Live: Korea Lead 6-5 Vs Pakistan

PAK Vs KOR, ACT Semis, Live: Korea Lead 6-5 Vs Pakistan

Koushik Paul / Along with India, Pakistan are the joint defending champions of the Asian Champions Trophy hockey for men. Get here live scores of PAK vs KOR first semifinal.

Explainer | Will Aadhaar-Voter ID Link Lead To Privacy Breach And Mass Disenfranchisement?

Explainer | Will Aadhaar-Voter ID Link Lead To Privacy Breach And Mass Disenfranchisement?

Priyam Shukla / While the centre says that the bill passes all the legal scrutinies, it is feared that the Election Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021 to link Aadhar with Voter ID may lead to mass disenfranchisement.

Advertisement