'Made In Heaven' First Look Debuts On Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video offers the first look of its India Original series 'Made In Heaven'.

Outlook Web Bureau 17 January 2019
2019-01-17T14:45:40+0530

Marking the third collaboration between Excel Entertainment and Amazon Prime Video, the first look of its upcoming India Original series "Made in Heaven" debuted on the online streaming website.

The show has been created by writer duo Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti, and executive produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar.

Its first poster gives a sneak peek into the lives of Tara and Karan, two Delhi-based wedding planners.

Their stories unfold over the course of an opulent wedding season and as tradition jostles with modern aspirations against a backdrop of the Big Fat Indian Wedding, many secrets and many lies are revealed.

The series features an ensemble cast of Arjun Mathur, Sobhita Dhulipala, Jim Sarbh, Kalki Koechlin, Shashank Arora, and Shivani Raghuvanshi.

Zoya, Nitya Mehra, Prashant Nair, and Alankrita Shrivastava have directed the series, which marks third collaboration after cricket drama "Inside Edge" and crime series "Mirzapur".

"Made in Heaven" will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on March 8.

PTI

