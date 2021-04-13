Lucy Liu Joins The Cast Of 'Shazam! Fury of the Gods' As Villain Kalyspo

"Why Women Kill" fame Lucy Liu has joined the cast of DC Comics adaptation "Shazam! Fury of the Gods" and shall be playing the villain Kalyspo in the film sequel.

The villainous Hespera, sister of Kalyspo, shall be played by veteran actor Helen Mirren in the film.

In the comics, Hespera and Kalyspo are introduced as the daughters of the Greek god Atlas, who is one of the sources of Shazam’s powers.

The superhero holds the stamina of Atlas, as well as the power of Zeus, the strength of Hercules, the wisdom of Solomon, the speed of Mercury and the courage of Achilles.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Zachary Levi will return as the titular superhero for the movie, which is a sequel to the 2019 hit "Shazam!".

David F Sandberg, who helmed the first part, is also coming back to direct the sequel from a screenplay by Henry Gayden.

The follow-up will continue the story of teenage Billy Batson who, upon reciting the magic word "Shazam!" is struck by the Living Lightning of the gods and transformed into his adult superhero alter ego, Shazam.

Actor Asher Angel will reprise his role of teenager Billy Batson.

Newcomer Rachel Zegler, who is set to make her screen debut as Maria in Steven Spielberg’s take on the classic movie "West Side Story", will also feature in the upcoming movie in a key role.

"Shazam! Fury of the Gods" will be produced by Peter Safran through The Safran Company. The film is scheduled for a June 2023 release.

(With PTI Inputs)

