'Lovecraft Country' Creator Misha Green To Direct MGM's 'Tomb Raider 2'

American television writer Misha Green is all set to helm the sequel to Alicia Vikander's popular franchise "Tomb Raider 2".

The showrunner has been hired by MGM to put together the action-adventure sequel.

The second part to Vikander's 2018 feature will mark Green feature directorial debut, reported Variety. Green will also pen the film's script.

Vikander had played the role of protagonist Lara Croft in the Roar Uthaug-directed first part.

The movie, penned by "Captain Marvel" scribe Geneva Robertson-Dworet, raked in over USD 270 million at the global box office.

"Tomb Raider 2" will be produced by Graham King via his GK Films banner, and Elizabeth Cantillon via The Cantillon Company.

Green is best known for creating and directing "Lovecraft Country", the breakout HBO series that stars Jurnee Smollett, Jonathan Majors, and Michael Kenneth Williams.

Her other credits include Netflix’s "The Mother" and WGN’s "Underground".

With PTI inputs

